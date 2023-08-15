Tipperary legend Séamus Callanan in no rush to make decision on Premier future

Séamus Callanan has not yet made a decision on his inter-county future with the Tipperary legend set to mull over whether he will be back for the 2024 season.

Callanan, who turns 35 next month, has been plagued with injuries in recent seasons but he was a vital cog in Liam Cahill's Premier plans this year having featured in five of their six championship games.

The 2019 Hurler of the Year bagged his 40th championship goal for Tipp in their facile preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Offaly but he was replaced at half-time in their subsequent exit to Galway.

The Drom-Inch ace made his county debut all the way back in 2008 but he intends to wait a few months before making a decision about whether he will return for a 17th season in blue and gold.

Speaking to Clubber TV after an important Tipperary SHC win over Mullinahone last weekend, Callanan insisted that his sole focus at the minute is on trying to land a second county title.

“I don’t know, the year seems like it’s only over there now since the All-Ireland finished so your brain has just switched into club mode there now," Callanan said.

"I’m just going to enjoy the next few weeks, see how far this goes. There's plenty of hurling here to be done.

"I'm just delighted to be back with the lads, that's my only focus. I'm just enjoying it and there'll be plenty of time to think about that later on in the year."