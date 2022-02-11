Tipperary keep faith with opening day team for Kilkenny test

Denis Maher of Tipperary is tackled by Liam O’Connell and Podge Delaney, 5, of Laois during last week's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B win over Laois and Tipperary at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois

Tipperary have kept faith in the same team that got their Allianz Division 1B campaign off to a winning start against Laois for their Semple Stadium meeting with Kilkenny on Sunday.

Seamus Callanan and Ronan Maher will again be on the bench having come in late to last weekend's game. There's one change on the bench with John McGrath replacing Gearoid O'Connor.

Kilkenny have had a slight upper hand over the last four league meetings with two one-point wins in 2018 and 2019 and a three-point win in the 2018 league final. The sides drew in 2017.

Tipperary (SH v Kilkenny: B Hogan; C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan; D Quirke, S Kennedy, B Heffernan; A Flynn, M Breen; D McCormack, J Forde, G Browne; M Kehoe, D Maher, J Morris.