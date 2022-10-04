Tipperary hurling legend Brendan Maher takes first step into county management as part of Offaly backroom team

Tipperary legend Brendan Maher has taken his first steps into inter-county management after confirming his role as part of the Offaly hurling backroom team for 2023.

Maher, who captained Tipp to All-Ireland SHC success in 2016, only hung up his inter-county boots at the end of the 2021 season and has confirmed to independent.ie that he will link up with his former Borris-Ileigh boss Johnny Kelly in the role.

Maher, 33, will also join his older brother Martin (coach/selector) with the Faithful where he will work as a performance coach with a mixture between one-to-one dealings with players as well as working with the squad as a whole.

Maher, who is still lining out at club level, is the second of his Tipp generation to dip their toes into management at inter-county level, with Pádraic Maher also involved as a coach/selector under Premier boss Liam Cahill for next season.

It increases the number of Tipp faces involved at inter-county level with Cahill in charge of Tipp, Eoin Kelly working under Davy Fitzgerald in Waterford, Darren Gleeson at the helm in Antrim, while Darragh Egan is also Wexford manager and Willie Maher is the boss in Laois.

Maher, a three-time All-Star, will be hoping to help turn the tide in the Midlands with Offaly operating in Division 2A of next year's league while also competing in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Maher is sure to speak more about his role with Offaly when featuring as part of Birr GAA's 'Reeling in the Hurling Years' fundraiser on Thursday, October 13 in the County Arm's Hotel.