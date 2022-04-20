Tipperary hurling coach Tommy Dunne facing three-month ban after referee altercation

Referee Johnny Murphy sends off Tipperary selector Tommy Dunne at half-time during the Munster SHC round 1 match at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary hurling coach Tommy Dunne is facing a three-month ban, arising out of a verbal altercation with referee Johnny Murphy at the start of the second half of Sunday's Munster SHC first round match against Waterford in Walsh Park.

Dunne was shown a red card by Murphy as the teams re-emerged after the interval, keeping him off the sideline for the second half.

But it has since emerged that Murphy has reported him for abuse consistent with a Category 5 infraction for which the minimum penalty is a three-month ban.

Dunne and Tipperary have received notification of the proposed penalty and he will have an opportunity to challenge it at a hearing, an opportunity Tipperary officials have said they will take, given the severity of the ban.

Murphy initially appeared to yellow card Dunne but as the exchange continued he showed red.

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar lamented Dunne's absence for the second half.

“He was a huge loss on the sideline because he has huge energy and a big voice,” said Bonnar.

“When you’re in a hostile place like Walsh Park, you need someone like that on the sideline and he was driving us on and driving everything. The players have huge respect for him and they respond to all his calls."

Dunne will be precluded from all involvement with the Tipp senior team for three months if he is not successful at his hearing.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that two Armagh players, not three, had their one-match suspensions overturned by the Central Appeals Committee last night.

Ciaran Mackin accepted his penalty last week and did not seek an appeal. He is out of Sunday's Ulster quarter-final with Donegal because of an injury anyway.

Stefan Campbell and Aidan Nugent were cleared however because of an apparent lack of detail in subsequent clarification sought about how they contributed to a melee.