Things have gone from bad to worse for the Tipperary hurlers with forward John McGrath to miss the remainder of the 2022 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in their recent Munster SHC defeat to Clare.

McGrath, an All-Star in 2016, was seriously distressed when carried off the pitch in the opening half of their defeat to the Banner eight days ago with Premier boss Colm Bonnar fearing the worst about the severity of his injury.

Those fears confirmed were confirmed over the weekend with tipperarylive.ie reporting that the 27-year-old faces surgery on Wednesday to repair a serious injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for at least six months.

His absence is yet another setback for Bonnar after Tipp suffered back-to-back defeats in the provincial series with their campaign effectively over ahead of their trip to the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday to face a dominant Limerick side.

McGrath was one of the driving forces in Loughmore-Castleiney's famous Tipp SHC/SFC double last year, but he is unlikely to feature for his club this year while the double champions have also lost U-20 star Ed Connolly to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Connolly will miss Wednesday's Munster U-20 final, also against Limerick, as a result while Tipp senior manager Bonnar is sweating on the fitness of full-back James Quigley as well with the Kiladangan defender also limping off in the first half of their loss to Clare with a hamstring complaint.