Tipperary hit a whopping 7-38 as Offaly suffer record defeat

Tipperary 7-38 Offaly 3-18

The days of the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in hurling are numbered after this mincing of Offaly by Tipperary in Glenisk O’Connor Park, watched by 9,962, a small mercy that most of them appeared to be drawn from the visiting county.

A warm humid day eventually gave way to thundery skies and torrential rain, creating a fittingly sombre mood for a mismatch of alarming proportions.

At the end the music on the tannoy was the appropriately chosen Thunderstruck by AC/DC, as reporters went checking for the record books and an Offaly pulse.

Tipperary had the distinction of having scored the highest ever total in the senior hurling championship.

Where do you begin to make sense of a debacle that served of little use to either county, one steamrolling its way into a quarter-final against defeated Leinster finalists Galway next Saturday, the other suffering a humiliation? Jason Forde returned from injury for his first outing since injuring his hamstring against Cork and put 2-11 to his name, his second goal late on a sweetly struck volley, while Mark Kehoe had a personal feast with 3-3 from play.

They filled their boots, the blue and gold, Conor Stakelum’s six points from play still one shy of Jack Morris’ tally of seven. John McGrath came off the bench and pocketed 1-1.

Offaly’s day was summed up when their best player and leading scorer Eoghan Cahill went off with an injury early in the second half. He scored a late first-half penalty when Dan McCormack was black carded by Johnny Murphy, but Offaly were 3-25 to 1-10 down at the interval.

Maybe the trauma of losing the McDonagh final after extra-time took its toll but there is an undeniable chasm between the top two tiers, all the more if the circumstances aren’t favourable. Tipp came into this snorting and raking their hooves, ready to clear anyone out of their path and unfortunately Offaly happened to be in their eyeline.

They had three weeks to recover from their unexpected final group game loss to an already evicted Waterford in Thurles, which for a while left them in danger of elimination from the championship.

Spared that colossal blow, they’ve had time to prepare for a fresh assault. From the start they made advantage of the breeze to surge into a 1-7 to 0-0 lead, the goal coming when Kehoe broke two tackles and went for the jugular in the seventh minute.

Stephen Corcoran’s fine save in the 22nd minute denied Seamus Kennedy another goal but by then Offaly were well adrift. Five minutes later Seamus Callanan goaled, followed by Kehoe’s second on the half-hour.

Only once has a McDonagh finalist won a preliminary quarter-final and all the others up to now have lost by double-digit margins. The severity of this pummelling will bring pressure on the GAA to review the arrangement.

Tipp face a sterner test next weekend but they look rejuvenated and determined, with Conor Bowe, Cathal Barrett and Bonner Maher yet to come back into selection contention. Offaly had two of their All-Ireland under-20 final team starting and they can at least look to the future, but this was a rude awakening of the distance still to go at senior level.

Scorers: Tipperary - J Forde 2-11 (4 fs, 3 65s); M Kehoe 3-3; J Morris 0-7; C Stakelum 0-6; J McGrath 1-1; S Callanan 1-0; A Tynan 0-3; N McGrath 0-2; E Connolly, B O’Mara, D McCormack, S Kennedy, J Campion 0-1 each. Offaly - E Cahill 1-7 (1-0 pen, 5fs); C Kiely 1-3 (1-1 fs); C Mitchell 1-1; J Sampson 0-2; B Duignan, P Clancy, L Langton, J Murphy, P Delaney 0-1 each.

Tipperary: R Shelly; E Connolly, M Breen, C Morgan; D McCormack, R Maher, B O‘Mara; A Tynan, N McGrath; S Kennedy, J Forde, C Stakelum; M Kehoe, S Callanan, J Morris. Subs: J Ryan for Morgan (inj), E Heffernan for Maher & J Campion for N McGrath (47); G O’Connor for Callanan (53); J McGrath for Kennedy (61).

Offaly: S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Byrne, D King; J Clancy, J Sampson, K Sampson; E Kelly, S Bourke; B Duignan, E Cahill, A Cleary; C Kiely, P Clancy, C Mitchell. Subs: P Delaney for Bourke & E Parlon for Kelly (ht); J Murphy for Clancy (40); L Langton for Cahill (inj 44); J Nally for King (67).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).