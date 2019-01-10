Tipperary goalkeeper Hogan refused permission to speak about Tipperary at press conference

There was a bizarre scenario yesterday when Tipperary hurling goalkeeper Brian Hogan was up for media interviews but was not permitted to speak about Tipperary by team management.

Liam Sheedy returned to the Premier helm last September to much fanfare and it looks like the 2010 All-Ireland-winning manager is putting his foot down on media activity among his players.

Members of the media were informed on Tuesday evening that Hogan would not be speaking about his Tipp career at a promotional event for Higher Education Championships in Dublin yesterday.

Sheedy's predecessor Michael Ryan had done something similar in the past two years, while he also refused to speak to the media in the immediate aftermath of their Munster SHC round-robin defeat to Limerick.

