Tipperary GAA in mourning after death of Premier hurling legend Theo English

Tipperary GAA is in mourning today after the death of Premier hurling legend Theo English at the age of 90.

English is widely regarded as one of Tipp's finest hurlers following a glittering county career which saw him claim five All-Ireland senior titles (1958, 1961, '62, '64 and '65) as well as seven Munster crowns and eight League titles.

The Marlfield clubman – based just outside Clonmel – starred at midfield in the last Tipp side to complete back-to-back All-Ireland title successes with his talents honoured with a place in the best Premier XV of the 20th Century.

English's talents were not confined to the small ball, though, as he also won a Munster JFC with Tipp before going on to huge success on the sideline with the Premier hurlers following his retirement.

English was part of the backroom team when Tipp lifted Liam MacCarthy in 1971 while he was also a selector under Michael 'Babs' Keating for subsequent All-Ireland SHC successes in 1989 and 1991.

The former midfield general, who turned 90 in July of last year, was a proud Marlfield man with their four South Tipperary Championship wins in 1960, '62, '64 and 1970 earning pride of place throughout a wonderful career.

English, who is survived by his wife Maureen, sons Theo, John and Conor and daughter Siobhan, passed away at South Tipperary General Hospital with Tipperary GAA paying their respects this morning.

A Tipp statement read: "It was with deep sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of former Marlfield and Tipperary great Theo English. Tipperary GAA extends our sincere sympathies to Theo’s wife Maureen and his family at this very sad time. May he Rest In Peace."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.

