They started the championship as second favourites behind Galway for the All-Ireland title but it's all over for Tipperary well before mid-summer's day after failing to win a single game in the Munster 'round robin' series.

They started the championship as second favourites behind Galway for the All-Ireland title but it's all over for Tipperary well before mid-summer's day after failing to win a single game in the Munster 'round robin' series.

Tipperary dumped out of All Ireland as Clare stage dramatic comeback in epic Munster clash

Defeat by Clare in their fourth outing in Thurles has sent the Premier crew hurtling out of the championship earlier than at any time for 20 years.

Once again they blew a sizeable lead, allowing Clare back into contention. And when the chances came in the tense closing minutes, the Banner boys had the composure to exploit them. Tipperary led by five points after 57 minutes and by four after 64 minutes before a crucial passage of play altered the flow.

Ian Galvin of Clare celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

Tipperary sub, Jake Morris hit the post and Clare responded with a quick counter attack which left Ian Galvin with a goal chance which he calmly took. It was level in stoppage time before Noel McGrath put Tipperary ahead. However, Clare were not to be denied and points by Podge Collins and Peter Duggan (2) sealed a great victory. The two late strikes took Duggan's tally to 15 points - 0-13 from frees - while Jason Forde was Tipperary's top scorer on 0-10.

Tipperary led by 1-10 to 0-9 at half-time, having opened up a 1-10 to 0-5 advantage after 26 minutes. Clare, who had been very lethargic up to then, improved considerably over the next ten minutes with Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan (frees) each scoring two Kelly had earlier shot three wides while colleagues shot another five, taking the total to eight, four more than Tipperary. Clare were stretched beyond breaking point for long stretches as Tipperary played with a pace and intensity which marked their better periods in previous games. They lost Dan McCormack to injury after ten minutes, allowing Noel McGrath to join an attack which moved very smoothly. `

Their goal was scored by Billy McCarthy in the 13th minute when he powered through the centre and drove the ball past Donal Tuohy. Jason Forde's accuracy from frees was also a major plus for Tipperary, punishing a series of mistakes by an over-worked Clare defence.

Scorers: Clare: P Duggan 0-15 (13f). P Collins 0-3, I Galvin 1-0, T Kelly, J Conlon 0-2 each, J Browne 0-1.

Tipperary: J Forde 0-10 (8f, 1'65'), B McCarthy 1-0, J McGrath 0-3, S Callanan, N McGrath 0-2 each, R Maher, Padraic Maher, Patrick Maher, C Barrett 0-1 each.

Tipperary: B Hogan; S O'Brien, S Kennedy, D Maher; J O'Dwyer, Padraic Maher, B Maher; R Maher, C Barrett; D McCormack, Patrick Maher, B McCarthy; J McGrath, J Forde, S Callanan. Subs: N McGrath for McCormack (10), J Morris for Patrick Maher (60), A Flynn for O'Dwyer (60), W Connots for B Maher (68), J O'Dwyer for J McGrath (73). Clare: D Tuohy; P O'Connor, D McInerney, J Browne; D Fitzgerald, C Cleary, J Shanahan; C Galvin, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, D Reidy; C McGrath, J Conlon, S O'Donnell.

Subs: P Collins for McGrath (35+2), S Morey for Fitrzgerald (47), I Galvin for Reidy (59), J McCarthy for Malone (62), D Corry for C Galvin (63).

Ref - P O'Dwyer (Carlow)

Online Editors