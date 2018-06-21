Tipperary dethrone All-Ireland champions Limerick to book place in Munster final

Tipperary are one step closer to their first Munster U-21 title since 2010 after David Gleeson’s goal helped them got the better of the 14 men of Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Liam Cahill’s side held a commanding 0-13 to 0-5 lead over the reigning All-Ireland champions at half-time after a superb first half, where Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris accounted for seven points between them.

Limerick’s Barry Murphy missed a vital penalty just before the break and then David Gleeson scored his decisive goal in the 39th minute. And Limerick captain Kyle Hayes was sent-off before Kevin Howard scored a late consolation.

Tipperary made a fast start and raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just seven minutes. Jerome Cahill scored their first point in the fourth minute, and further points followed from Brian McGrath (free) and Jake Morris (two). Tipperary senior star Morris reverted to the half-forward line and caused trouble there, while his Limerick counter-parts found it difficult to get into the game. Seamus Flanagan was uncharacteristically quiet.

But Brian Ryan and Conor Boylan ate into the Tipperary lead, halving it, before Tipperary scored another four unanswered points between the 11th and 18th minutes. Colin English and Kehoe both accounted for two each, before Barry Murphy registered his first point. Ger Browne and Murphy traded points thereafter, but Tipperary always looked more comfortable.

They went on another four-point blitz with Kehoe scoring twice, while Morris and McGrath added to their tallies. Willie O’Meara hit back for Limerick and they almost grabbed a crucial penalty goal before the break. But after he earned the penalty, when fouled by Killian O’Dwyer, Murphy blasted his shot off Ciarán Barrett’s crossbar and the ball was cleared to safety.

Limerick had their comeback in the second half but it was far too late and Gleeson’s goal sealed an impressive win.

Scorers – Tipperary: M Kehoe 0-5, L Fairbrother 0-3 (0-3f), B McGrath 0-3 (0-3f), D Gleeson 1-0, J Morris 0-3, C English 0-3, G Browne 0-2, J Cahill 0-1, C Darcy 0-1, D Woods 0-1

Limerick: B Murphy 0-4 (0-3f), K Howard 1-0, M Houlihan 0-2 (0-2f), P O’Loughlin 0-2 (0-2f), B Ryan 0-1, C Boylan 0-1, W O’Meara 0-1, O O’Reilly 0-1, P Casey 0-1 (0-1f) Tipperary – C Barrett; P Campion, B McGrath, K O’Dwyer; C Flanagan, P Cadell, D Quirke; G Browne, C English; J Morris, P Feehan, J Cahill; D Gleeson, M Kehoe, L Fairbrother. Subs: C Darcy for Fairbrother (51), C Morgan for Quirke (53) D Woods for Gleeson (56), C Stakelum for Cahill (58), M Purcell for Flanagan (61).

Limerick – J Power; B Timmons, J Adams, J Flynn; W O’Meara, K Hayes, T Grimes; P O’Loughlin, M Mackey; B Ryan, B Murphy, C Boylan; P Casey, S Flanagan, M O’Dwyer.

Subs: D O’Connell for O’Dwyer (half-time), O O’Reilly for Flanagan (42), M Houlihan for Ryan (43), K Howard for Mackey (48), B O’Grady for Murphy (52). Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).

