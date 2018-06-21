Sport Hurling

Thursday 21 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 1

Morocco MAR 0

REPORT

Uruguay URY 1

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Iran IRN 0

Spain ESP 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Tipperary dethrone All-Ireland champions Limerick to book place in Munster final

Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 1-13

David Gleeson of Tipperary celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
David Gleeson of Tipperary celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tipperary are one step closer to their first Munster U-21 title since 2010 after David Gleeson’s goal helped them got the better of the 14 men of Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Liam Cahill’s side held a commanding 0-13 to 0-5 lead over the reigning All-Ireland champions at half-time after a superb first half, where Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris accounted for seven points between them.

Limerick’s Barry Murphy missed a vital penalty just before the break and then David Gleeson scored his decisive goal in the 39th minute.

And Limerick captain Kyle Hayes was sent-off before Kevin Howard scored a late consolation.

Tipperary made a fast start and raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just seven minutes. Jerome Cahill scored their first point in the fourth minute, and further points followed from Brian McGrath (free) and Jake Morris (two).

Tipperary senior star Morris reverted to the half-forward line and caused trouble there, while his Limerick counter-parts found it difficult to get into the game. Seamus Flanagan was uncharacteristically quiet.

But Brian Ryan and Conor Boylan ate into the Tipperary lead, halving it, before Tipperary scored another four unanswered points between the 11th and 18th minutes.

Colin English and Kehoe both accounted for two each, before Barry Murphy registered his first point. Ger Browne and Murphy traded points thereafter, but Tipperary always looked more comfortable.

They went on another four-point blitz with Kehoe scoring twice, while Morris and McGrath added to their tallies. Willie O’Meara hit back for Limerick and they almost grabbed a crucial penalty goal before the break.

But after he earned the penalty, when fouled by Killian O’Dwyer, Murphy blasted his shot off Ciarán Barrett’s crossbar and the ball was cleared to safety.

Limerick had their comeback in the second half but it was far too late and Gleeson’s goal sealed an impressive win.

Scorers – Tipperary: M Kehoe 0-5, L Fairbrother 0-3 (0-3f), B McGrath 0-3 (0-3f), D Gleeson 1-0, J Morris 0-3, C English 0-3, G Browne 0-2, J Cahill 0-1, C Darcy 0-1, D Woods 0-1

Limerick: B Murphy 0-4 (0-3f), K Howard 1-0, M Houlihan 0-2 (0-2f), P O’Loughlin 0-2 (0-2f), B Ryan 0-1, C Boylan 0-1, W O’Meara 0-1, O O’Reilly 0-1, P Casey 0-1 (0-1f)

Tipperary – C Barrett; P Campion, B McGrath, K O’Dwyer; C Flanagan, P Cadell, D Quirke; G Browne, C English; J Morris, P Feehan, J Cahill; D Gleeson, M Kehoe, L Fairbrother.

Subs: C Darcy for Fairbrother (51), C Morgan for Quirke (53) D Woods for Gleeson (56), C Stakelum for Cahill (58), M Purcell for Flanagan (61).

Limerick – J Power; B Timmons, J Adams, J Flynn; W O’Meara, K Hayes, T Grimes; P O’Loughlin, M Mackey; B Ryan, B Murphy, C Boylan; P Casey, S Flanagan, M O’Dwyer.

Subs: D O’Connell for O’Dwyer (half-time), O O’Reilly for Flanagan (42), M Houlihan for Ryan (43), K Howard for Mackey (48), B O’Grady for Murphy (52).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).

Online Editors

