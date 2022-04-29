Tipperary ‘contemplating’ appeal after Tommy Dunne's 12-week ban is confirmed

TIPPERARY GAA are considering a potential appeal after senior hurling coach Tommy Dunne was banned for 12 weeks by the Central Hearings Committee.

Reports have suggested that Dunne is expected to appeal his case further but, when contacted by Independent.ie, Tipperary county board secretary Tim Floyd would only say: “We’ve got the notice and we’re contemplating, but we haven’t made a decision.”

The respected coach - who was Hurler of the Year in 2001 after skippering Tipp to All-Ireland glory - suffered the wrath of referee Johnny Murphy during their opening Munster SHC round-robin defeat to Waterford earlier this month.

Dunne was red-carded just before the start of the second half in Walsh Park. He was subsequently reported for a Category V infraction, which includes “threatening language” to a match official and carries a minimum suspension of 12 weeks, rather than the less serious Category III “abusive language” infraction.

The Toomevara man unsuccessfully contested his proposed ban at a hearing of the CHC last night. He now has the option of bringing his case to the Central Appeals Committee and, beyond that, to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

A 12-week punishment would effectively rob Tipp manager Colm Bonnar of his coaching sidekick for what remains of their championship campaign. In theory he could still return to the backroom team for an All-Ireland final on July 17, but the Premier are already on the brink of elimination, having lost their first two Munster fixtures to Waterford and Clare.

They must travel to Limerick, the two-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, on Sunday week knowing that nothing less than victory will suffice.