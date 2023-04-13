| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Tipperary claim seven-point win over Limerick in Munster minor hurling championship

Tipperary 1-11 Limerick 0-7 

Expand

Close

Tipperary were comfortable seven-point winners over neighbours Limerick in the Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 clash, played at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

A 49th minute goal from Ronan O’Brien sealed victory for a more cohesive and comfortable looking Tipperary outfit.

Most Watched

Privacy