Tipperary claim seven-point win over Limerick in Munster minor hurling championship

Tipperary were comfortable seven-point winners over neighbours Limerick in the Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 clash, played at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

A 49th minute goal from Ronan O’Brien sealed victory for a more cohesive and comfortable looking Tipperary outfit.

They were ahead from the fourth minute to the finish, with Limerick never closer than four points, after they opened their account on 19 minutes.

That score, from Tommy Glynn made it 0-1 to 0-6, with Tipperary having five different scorers in the opening quarter.

There was little Limerick could do to stop the wide, accurate Tipperary attack. That said, the impressive Evan Curry took the charge for Limerick.

He captained the side in the absence of team captain, Aidan O’Shea, who featured at this grade 12 months ago. Curry’s two scores made it 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time.

John McNamara, Tipperary manager, saw his side win this group last season and they were more accurate in possession throughout.

The sides traded four points evenly in quarter three, with Curry again on target for Limerick.

For the blue and gold, points from Shane Quigley and O’Brien (free) keeping them in a strong position.

That goal, which arrived following a defensive turnover, saw O’Brien bury low to the net with his favoured right foot.

Captain Billy Tierney landed a long-range free from the deck, to add to a first-half ’45, this to give them a deserved win.

They host Waterford next week, while Limerick travel to Clare knowing a win is a paramount.

Scorers – Limerick: E Curry 0-4 (0-1 free); T Glynn, R Allen (free), A Lyons (free) 0-1 each. Tipperary: R O’Brien 1-3 (0-2 frees); L Freaney, B Tierney (0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45’) 0-2 each; C Grace, S Lewis, S Ryan, S Quigley 0-1 each.

Limerick: S Guerin; C O’Sullivan, C Costello, K O’Kelly; L Og Glynn, C Woulfe, S Colgan; K Morrow, E Curry (C); R O’Connell, R Allen, P Phelan; P Murphy, T Glynn, A Murphy. Subs: D Hogan for Morrow (24), J Hunt for Colgan (35), C Meade for O’Connell (35), R Mullins for Phealan (53), A Lyons for Allen (53).

Tipperary: P Boland; S Flanagan, L Kiely, C Ryan; M Connellan, B Tierney (C), J O’Keefe; M O’Reilly, S Lewis; C Grace, L Freaney, S Ryan; S Quigley, R O’Brien, E Bonner. Subs: C O’Gorman for Grace (44), J Quinn for Quigley (44), L Coughlan for Lewis (53), T Ryan for Ryan (53), R Myles for Bonner (59).

Referee: J O’Regan (Cork).