Tipperary boss Michael Ryan set to end media ban after two days with radio interview
Tipperary manager Michael Ryan is set to appear on local radio tomorrow morning for an interview, less than 48 hours after refusing to speak to journalists following the defeat to Limerick.
A Tipperary spokesman told the media at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday that Ryan wouldn't be speaking to the media until after the county's Munster round robin campaign was completed.
However, it appears that Ryan has had a changed of heart, with Tipp FM tweeting that the Premier county manager will be on Tipp Today tomorrow morning at 9am.
Ryan is sure to be quizzed on his tactics and team selection after a bitterly disappointing 1-23 to 2-14 loss to Limerick. Tipp host Cork in Thurles on Sunday, which if the Rebels win, will put the 2016 All-Ireland champions on the brink of provincial elimination after just two games.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It's unprecedented' - Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly says Michael Ryan will regret media ban
- 'There's an aimlessness about the type of ball going in' - What has happened to hurling's most dangerous attack?
- Clare are 'two or three players' short of competing with the best - Jamesie O'Connor