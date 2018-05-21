Tipperary boss Michael Ryan set to end media ban after two days with radio interview

A Tipperary spokesman told the media at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday that Ryan wouldn't be speaking to the media until after the county's Munster round robin campaign was completed.

However, it appears that Ryan has had a changed of heart, with Tipp FM tweeting that the Premier county manager will be on Tipp Today tomorrow morning at 9am.

Ryan is sure to be quizzed on his tactics and team selection after a bitterly disappointing 1-23 to 2-14 loss to Limerick. Tipp host Cork in Thurles on Sunday, which if the Rebels win, will put the 2016 All-Ireland champions on the brink of provincial elimination after just two games.