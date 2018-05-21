Sport Hurling

Tuesday 22 May 2018

Tipperary boss Michael Ryan set to end media ban after two days with radio interview

8 April 2018; Tipperary manager Michael Ryan before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan is set to appear on local radio tomorrow morning for an interview, less than 48 hours after refusing to speak to journalists following the defeat to Limerick.

A Tipperary spokesman told the media at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday that Ryan wouldn't be speaking to the media until after the county's Munster round robin campaign was completed.

However, it appears that Ryan has had a changed of heart, with Tipp FM tweeting that the Premier county manager will be on Tipp Today tomorrow morning at 9am.

Ryan is sure to be quizzed on his tactics and team selection after a bitterly disappointing 1-23 to 2-14 loss to Limerick. Tipp host Cork in Thurles on Sunday, which if the Rebels win, will put the 2016 All-Ireland champions on the brink of provincial elimination after just two games.

