Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy rules Cathal Barrett out of Munster SHC final

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy has all but ruled out corner-back Cathal Barrett of Sunday week's Munster Hurling final against Limerick.

"Cathal is having a scan tonight," Sheedy said, "but it was a hamstring pull and it would be a miracle if he played in the final.

"The big risk then is that he rushes back and then pings the hamstring again and that's the end of him for the entire 2019 campaign," added Sheedy.

"People are saying that Cathal was able to walk off the pitch last Sunday, but there's a world of difference between that and running around after a nippy Limerick forward in less than a fortnight."

The probable loss of Barrett for the Munster showpiece follows on from this morning's news that Patrick 'Bonner' Maher is out for the season, having snapped his cruciate ligament last Sunday in the last of the Munster round-robin games against Limerick.

They are two huge blows to a Tipp team that won all four matches in Munster this year, but now faces into a tough 70 minutes against Limerick for the Munster title without two of their most valuable players.

