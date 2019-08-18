Tipperary are All-Ireland champions as Liam Sheedy's men see off 14-man Kilkenny in Croke Park

Tipperary are the 2019 All-Ireland Hurling champions. Every All-Ireland success is special, but title number 28 for Tipp will resonate for a long, long time in the Premier County.

The controversial dismissal of Richie Hogan in the 33rd minute proved the turning point in a disappointing final. With the numerical advantage, Tipperary swept the Cats aside in the second half in which they hit goals through Seamus Callanan and John O'Dwyer to wrap up a surprisingly comfortable win.

"This is every players' dream to go up the steps of the Hogan Stand and receive the Liam MacCarthy Cup. This is a dream come for me," said team captain Callanan.

This was a particularly sweet victory for a variety of reasons. Liam Sheedy's gamble in coming back for a second stint as manager was handsomely rewarded with the Portroe native becoming the first coach to fashion two All-Ireland final wins over a Brian Cody-managed Kilkenny.

Tipp's season looked in danger of imploding after they were hammered by Limerick in the Munster final but they recovered to win their second All-Ireland title via the back door.

They have now extended their advantage over Kilkenny to 12-8 in their All-Ireland finals.

It was a disappointing end to a strange season for Kilkenny who had lost twice during the campaign but still reached the decider. But having overcome Cork and Limerick in their last three matches, Kilkenny failed to make it a hat-trick of wins over Munster opposition.

It was the fifth time that Brian Cody had experienced defeat in an All-Ireland decider during his successful career as team boss. But it was the first time he suffered two defeats which hadn't been cushioned by a win in between.

Still, the majority of the Kilkenny fans never expected the team to reach the final so essentially they were in bonus territory.

