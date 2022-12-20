Tipperary and Offaly are fined €250 for playing a challenge match

Tipperary and Offaly are facing fines and a warning as to future conduct after an investigation into an apparent hurling challenge between the counties in recent weeks.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee wrote to the counties to account for reports online that the challenge had taken place.

As a result of their findings, it is understood that proposed fines of €250 have now been issued. Tipperary have accepted responsibility for the breach and will pay the fine, their county board has confirmed. Offaly are also expected to waive their right to a hearing.

Neither Offaly nor Tipperary had played a game since their respective championship exits on the weekend of May 21/22.

The GAA has prohibited challenge matches until January 1. As part of the GAA/GPA contact-hours policy recently agreed, it was stipulated that a minimum of six weeks’ pre-season training would take place before any competitive games would take place. Challenge matches are considered competitive by the Association. Mayo had requests for pre-Christmas challenge games rejected.

Anecdotally, numerous challenge matches have taken place despite the ban with some counties donning club and third-level college jerseys to disguise their involvement.

That in itself is an anomaly for the GAA which may be revisited ahead of the 2024 season.