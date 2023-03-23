Tipperary and Limerick name strong teams for Hurling League semi-final showdown

Limerick boss John Kiely has made eight changes from the side that eased past Wexford for their league semi-final clash with Tipperary on Saturday.

Kiely has made changes across the board with the likes of Sean Finn, William O’Donoghue and Peter Casey all coming into the starting line-up. Colin Coughlan also gets the nod at half back while O’Donoghue resumes his midfield partnership with Darragh O’Donovan.

Casey starts at full forward with Aaron Gillane and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh either side of him as the All-Ireland champions look to maintain their strong start to the season.

Tipperary have also rung the changes for the game. Barry Hogan resumes in goal after Rhys Shelly started in the handsome win over Antrim. The likes of Jason Forde, Dan McCormack and Noel McGrath are also back in the side as they look to book their first league final appearance since 2018.

Tipperary (NHL v Limerick): Barry Hogan; E Connolly, M Breen, J Ryan; D McCormack, B O'Mara, R Maher; C Stakelum, A Tynan; S Kennedy, N McGrath, G O'Connor; J Forde, P Maher, J Morris.

Limerick (NHL v Tipperary): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, C Coughlan; D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue; C O'Neill, C Lynch, To Morrissey; A Gillane, P Casey, D Ó Dálaigh.