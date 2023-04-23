| 10.6°C Dublin

Tipperary and Clare share eight goals in thriller as Premier men down the Banner

Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23

Brian McGrath and Noel McGrath of Tipperary celebrate at the final whistle

Colm Keys

Goals have been Tipperary's currency since Liam Cahill took charge and that was their key to a first championship win since 2021 in Cusack Park Ennis.

Tipperary were able to exploit hesitancy in the Clare defence to hit them for five goals and get their Munster SHC campaign off to a solid start.

