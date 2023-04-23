Tipperary and Clare share eight goals in thriller as Premier men down the Banner

Goals have been Tipperary's currency since Liam Cahill took charge and that was their key to a first championship win since 2021 in Cusack Park Ennis.

Tipperary were able to exploit hesitancy in the Clare defence to hit them for five goals and get their Munster SHC campaign off to a solid start.

They've lost six games since their last championship win, over Clare in a Munster semi-final, but they had structure here, even if they'll be concerned at leakage in their own defence where Mark Rodgers bagged two goals on his first championship start for Clare and Aidan McCarthy hit 1-13.

McCarthy missed last season through injury but his return was welcome as Tony Kelly struggled to make his mark while Peter Duggan and Shane O'Donnell were very much on the periphery.

But it was Tipp's inside line that did the damage, particularly Jake Morris who scored 2-4 and did most to exploit those Clare errors while Jason Forde scored 2-6, all from placed balls, including a second half penalty after David McInerney brought down Morris and picked up a 43rd minute black card for it,

With a game away to Limerick in six days time, it leaves Clare's Munster campaign already hanging by a thread.

It was a mesmerising game at times for the 17,971 attendance, particularly the first half. Tipperary were 1-3 to 0-0 clear before Clare really knew where they were.

Goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy misjudged the flight of a Jason Forde sideline whipping in at him just three minutes after Morris and Noel and Brian McGrath had landed points.

But Clare's response was admirable and by the 12th minute they were level, six unanswered points, four from Aidan McCarthy.

Then it was Tipp's turn to surge again. Foudy was in the eye of the storm again, taking a short puckout to Paul Flanagan, getting the return but then getting into bother under pressure from Jake Morris who thieved and gathered to turn for a second goal and a 2-5 to 0-6 lead on 17 minutes.

It got worse and again it was a short puckout that compounded it for them on 23 minutes. Foudy found his target, John Conlon, but Conlon lost control and from there Morris was exploiting again, skipping past Paul Flanagan and firing beneath Foudy.

It had the feel of a calamity and by the 29th minute the lead was out to 10 with the first of Gearoid O'Connor's points.

But within three minutes Clare had come to life again, Rodgers doing well to hold off Michael Breen and grab a Tony Kelly point attempt that was falling short of its target. Rodgers took a few steps out and then turned to rifle past Barry Hogan.

He got the second goal too a minute into injury time, finishing a brilliant move that Kelly, himself and McCarthy had constructed.

Now there were just three points in it but Morris and O'Connor steadied Tipp nerves before McCarthy landed a 65 to leave Clare four behind at the break, 3-12 to 2-11.

Clare were never really able to make any further inroads though and after cutting the deficit to three again, the penalty stretched it to six.

Tipperary got a return from their bench too and Sean Ryan, with his first ever senior championship touch just seconds after his introduction, had a goal to make it safe on 64 minutes.

McCarthy got a consolation but for Clare there is a lot of redress this week to find the form of last year.

SCORERS

Tipperary: J Forde 2-6 (1-1 sl, 1-0 pen, 5fs), J Morris 2-4, S Ryan 1-1 N McGrath 0-3, G O'Connor 0-2, A Tynan, B McGrath, M Kehoe, C Bowe, J McGrath, S Kennedy all 0--1 each.

Clare: A McCarthy 1-13 (6fs, 2 65s), M Rodgers 2-0, R Taylor, I Galvin, S Meehan 0-2 each, D Ryan, J Conlon, T Kelly, R Mounsey all 0-1 each

TEAMS

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, M Breen, J Ryan; B McGrath, B O'Mara, R Maher; D McCormack, A Tynan; N McGrath, G O'Connor, S Kennedy; J Morris, J McGrath, J Forde. Subs: C Stakelum for Tynan (46), M Kehoe for J McGrath (59), S Ryan for O'Connor (63), C Bowe for N McGrath (71), E Heffernan for B McGrath (73)

Clare: E Foudy; A Hogan, C Clearty, P Flnagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, R Taylor; S O'Donnell, A McCarthy, P Duggan; I Galvin, M Rodgers, T Kelly. R Hayes for Hogan (45), S Meehan for Galvin (53), A Shanagher for Rodgers ((62), R Mounsey for Taylor (67), J Kirwan for Duggan (71)

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford)