Sometimes a stink climbs even beyond the high heavens and hangs there, polluting the atmosphere below.

That’s the case over Tipperary right now following the shameful shafting of Colm Bonnar ten months after appointing him as manager.

His time in charge was shorter in real terms as the playing season didn’t start until January and Tipperary were eliminated from the championship in May.

Five months, nine competitive games – now there’s the exit door and watch out for the new man on the way in.

This is about more than a clinical decision to change manager – it’s also about the mindset of the county board’s management committee, who humiliated a man – and indeed a family – that have made such an enormous contribution to Tipperary hurling. They deserved better.

Removing Bonnar at the end of a first season of an agreed three-year term was callous enough, but to convey it in language one might expect from a ruthless business consortium axing the highly paid manager of a major soccer club is unforgiveable.

Who do these people think they are?

It’s not the GAA way and you would certainly expect better from Tipperary. Respect and fairness matter, but neither applied in this case.

The statement, announcing that ‘following a very comprehensive review, the management committee had made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager’ was icy in tone and self-indulgent in texture.

Relieved from his duties? It could hardly have been put more harshly if Bonnar was spotted loading the gate money from a packed house in Semple Stadium into the boot of his car.

Expand Close Colm Bonnar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colm Bonnar

Instead, his only ‘offence’ was to preside over a very difficult season for Tipperary, one where they lost all four Munster Championship games.

Unquestionably, it was a disappointing campaign, with the last cut the deepest of all when they lost to Cork by 12 points in the final round-robin game. That it happened in Thurles after leading by six points early on made it all the more painful.

Still, even a season like that shouldn’t spark panic, especially when context is applied. Tipperary were without Brendan and Pádraic Maher (both retired), Séamus Callanan and ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer (injured) and John McGrath joined the injured list during the campaign.

Losing so much proven talent in one season was always going to leave Tipperary vulnerable. It accelerated a transition process which Bonnar says the county board executive accepted was on its way when he took over.

“The terms of reference I was given for my three-year term was stated clearly by the executive committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021, where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period.

"The manager will need time to add new players to the panel and patience was urged for this rebuild".

Expand Close Colm Bonnar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colm Bonnar

If they backed him then, why the U-turn after only one season? Surely, at the very least, he should have been given another year, after which a more credible assessment could be made.

Instead, they listened to his plans for 2023 before informing him that they didn’t want him anymore. Surely, they knew that before the meeting so why go through with the charade?

That was followed by the statement on his removal, concluding with the cowardly line that ‘Tipperary GAA will be making no further comment in relation to this decision.’

Why? Are the Tipperary public not entitled to know why such drastic action was taken? Only the most naive would believe that it wasn’t linked to what emerged a day later when Liam Cahill’s departure from Waterford was announced.

The jigsaw pieces were slotting nicely into place for those who wanted Cahill for the Tipp job last year.

He decided to stay with Waterford, a move which appeared to have been vindicated when they won the Allianz League title, only for their form to dip alarmingly in the championship where they won only won one of four games.

Dividing lines are small in round-robins, especially in Munster where, with the exception of Limerick, the other four would fancy themselves against each other on a given day. Tipperary came off worst this year, but to personalise it towards Bonnar is not only unfair – it’s unsustainable when all factors are taken into consideration.

Were players agitating for change behind the scenes? If so, it might have been a better idea for them to look in the mirror, rather than trying to dump all the responsibility for the difficult season on the manager.

Were players encouraged to grumble by those who wanted Cahill to replace Bonnar if he left Waterford? And if there was no player involvement, why haven’t they expressed dismay at Bonnar’s removal? Did he not deserve some loyalty?

We’ll probably never know the full story but it looks like there was a lot of murky stuff going on, with Bonnar as the victim. Whatever the background, there’s no denying the fact that he has been treated shabbily.

A new manager has been appointed and Tipperary will move on. However, they will do so with their reputation damaged after a serious outbreak of crass behaviour.

Optics need to be right for ref jobs

It was inevitable that attention would be drawn to the fact that All-Ireland final referee Seán Hurson (Tyrone) is from the same club as Paddy Tally, who has been working with Jack O’Connor as Kerry coach this year.

No problem with that, said Galway manager, Pádraic Joyce, who described Hurson as ‘a man of integrity’. Which, of course, he is, but here’s the question – why appoint referees who have even a tenuous link with a county?

It’s in their interests too to be kept away from those games. Granted, Ireland is a small country but it’s still possible to appoint a referee who has no connection whatsoever with any two counties in a specific game.

Those involved in the appointments get sniffy whenever this subject is raised, alleging that referees’ integrity is being impugned. Not so. It’s more a matter of making sure the optics are right.

Hurson is the first Tyrone man to referee an All-Ireland final since Patsy Devlin took charge of Dublin v Galway in 1974.

Good start more than half the battle

Here's a stat which clearly underlines the importance of laying down a solid foundation in the first half of All-Ireland football finals.

In the last 50 finals, 33 were won by the half-time leaders; nine were won by teams who trailed at the interval, while eight were either level at half-time or finished level.

We hear plenty about the importance of super-smart half-time talks, but obviously they don’t work as often as legend has it, given that only nine teams have come from behind to win in the second half of 50 finals.

Jack O’Connor and Pádraic Joyce will, no doubt, be emphasising the importance of a good start.

Kerry have led at half-time in all four championship games against Cork, Limerick, Mayo and Dublin whereas Galway led in two (against Leitrim and Roscommon) of their five.

They were level with Mayo, Armagh, and Derry at half-time. They started slowly in the latter two games, trailing in both by three points in the first half before recovering.

They will need to avoid a repeat because if Kerry open a lead they are more likely to kick on than Armagh and Derry were.