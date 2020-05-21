| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tipp rose and fell in sync with Lar Corbett's battles against Jackie Tyrrell

Tipperary's Lar Corbett fights to get past a challenge from Jackie Tyrell of Kilkenny during the 2014 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras O Midheach / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Tipperary's Lar Corbett fights to get past a challenge from Jackie Tyrell of Kilkenny during the 2014 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras O Midheach / SPORTSFILE

Tipperary's Lar Corbett fights to get past a challenge from Jackie Tyrell of Kilkenny during the 2014 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras O Midheach / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Tipperary's Lar Corbett fights to get past a challenge from Jackie Tyrell of Kilkenny during the 2014 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras O Midheach / SPORTSFILE

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The second half of the 2012 All-Ireland semi-final was already 37 seconds old when Lar Corbett finally emerged from the Tipperary dressing-room to rejoin the play and restore his team to 15 players.

Between changing gear and requiring a trip to the toilet, Corbett had got his timing wrong and by then Kilkenny had scored a point to draw the teams level at 1-10 each, and his absence was picked up on in the press and commentary boxes.

"He probably knew that Jackie Tyrrell would be waiting at the tunnel for him," surmised TV co-commentator Michael Duignan with a little hint of mischief.

Related Content