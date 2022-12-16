Tipp legend Eoin Kelly expects young gun Patrick Fitzgerald to shine for Waterford

Eoin Kelly knows a thing or two about dangerous forwards, having been one of the most deadly attackers in the game’s history, and the prospect of Patrick Fitzgerald hitting the senior scene with Waterford really excites him.

Kelly, a coach under Davy Fitzgerald with the Déise for 2023, also knows a thing or two about dealing with expectation and being swiftly parachuted into the big time, having claimed the first of his two All-Ireland SHC titles with Tipp in 2001, when still a teenager.

Fitzgerald has lit up the club scene with Ballygunner in his first year out of the underage ranks and Kelly sees no reason why the 18-year-old won’t settle into life at inter-county level whenever the current club season ends for the reigning All-Ireland champions.

While acknowledging that Fitzgerald has “a lot to learn” about the cut and thrust of county hurling, Kelly expects a smoother transition than normal from club to county, given the level Ballygunner are operating at.

“No, he’s not too young. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. But I suppose he has never played any senior inter-county games so he really has got to see how he handles that,” Kelly said ahead of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League kicking off in early January.

“It’s a higher level and a higher intensity, but definitely with Ballygunner he has been very impressive and I think the environment he’s in with Ballygunner is a top-class environment.

“So I’d say his transition into inter-county will be maybe a softer landing than maybe some lads coming from the club scene into the inter-county scene.

“He looks promising and he’s a team player as well, you can see that with him. Himself and Dessie (Hutchinson) seem to link up a couple of times. And he’s sturdy, he’s strong, he’s a strong 18-year-old.”

Next up for Fitzgerald is a fascinating All-Ireland club semi-final rematch against Ballyhale Shamrocks on Sunday in Croke Park – he was ineligible to play in their last meeting earlier this year as he was still a minor – but Waterford will come calling soon after and Kelly can’t wait to work with him.

“Young fellas coming through, you get a buzz out of that, seeing what lads can do. I often saw it, I remember in Tipp when the younger fellas came through, defenders might be used to a lad that’s playing five or six years,” the Tipperary legend said.

“They might be used to knowing ‘I’ll tackle him in the left side’ or ‘I’ll tackle him on the right’, they kind of get to know your game. Then a young fella comes in and it might take you three or four games to get to know him.

“Now I know they analyse them, but it might take a defender three or four times marking him to maybe get to grips with him so in those two or three games you might get a bit of change out of a defender.”

Another who will be watching Ballygunner closely is emerging Waterford star Carthach Daly (below) and he has “nothing but respect” for what the Déise kingpins have achieved so far, particularly since getting their hands on the Tommy Moore Cup last February. They may be 48 games unbeaten on home soil in Waterford, but Daly marvels at the “standards and cultures” which have seen them scale such lofty heights.

“The standards and culture that they have in the club is unreal, it’s two years that they’ve gone unbeaten. To be able to win an All-Ireland and then go every game unbeaten since then and hold up the same standards is some going,” Daly said earlier this week.

Daly, who has come up against Ballygunner several times in the Waterford SHC when playing for Lismore, has no qualms in saying that facing Darragh O’Sullivan’s side is like togging out against a county side and he can’t wait to have their sizeable contingent back in Waterford colours soon.

Professional

“It is like playing a county team in every way, they’re so professional. They won the senior this year and quite comfortably, they won the intermediate as well and their juniors got to the final so that’ll just go to show the calibre of players that they have,” the 20-year-old said.

“It’s in every age group too, it’s not just senior. It’s crazy when you think of it (their unbeaten run in Waterford) but any time a team is winning, people aren’t going to like them. It goes back to the old Kilkenny – when they were winning people didn’t like them.

“I think it’s very good that Ballygunner are winning and hopefully when they come back to the county squad, they’ll raise the standards even higher in our set-up and they’ll boost us when we go back. That’s what we’re hoping for anyway.”