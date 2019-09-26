All-Ireland champions Tipperary have received 11 All-Star nominations after their latest Liam MacCarthy triumph, with Seamus Callanan the favourite to scoop the Hurler of the Year award.

Tipp lead the way with 11 All-Star nominations - but Noel McGrath omitted from Hurler of the Year shortlist

Callanan will go up against Kilkenny's TJ Reid and Cork's Patrick Horgan for the main individual honour, while Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny), Kyle Hayes (Limerick) and Rory O'Connor (Wexford) compete for Young Hurler of the Year.

In a surprise omission, Noel McGrath was not included among the three nominees for Hurler of the Year. The Tipp midfielder was named Hurler of the Year by The Sunday Game.

45 players have been nominated for All-Stars, including three goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders and 18 forwards.

Laois have two nominations after their remarkable run to the All-Ireland quarter-final, with goalkeeper Enda Rowland and defender Jack Kelly making the cut.

Only six members of last year's All-Star team have been nominated this year: Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy, Limerick quartet Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy, Richie English and Sean Finn, and Cork star Horgan.

Overall, eight counties have had players nominated. The final selection will be revealed ahead of the ceremony on November 1.

2019 Hurling All-Star nominations

Goalkeepers

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)

2. Enda Rowland (Laois)

3. Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

1. Chris Crummey (Dublin)

2. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin)

3. Paddy Deegan (Kilkenny)

4. Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

5. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

6. Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)

7. Jack Kelly (Laois)

8. Seán Finn (Limerick)

9. Mike Casey (Limerick)

10. Richie English (Limerick)

11. Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

12. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

13. Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

14. Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

15. Barry Heffernan (Tipperary)

16. Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

17. Paudie Foley (Wexford)

18. Liam Ryan (Wexford)

Midfielders

1. Cathal Mannion (Galway)

2. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

3. William O’Donoghue (Limerick)

4. Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

5. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

6. Kevin Foley (Wexford)

Forwards

1. Alan Cadogan (Cork)

2. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

3. Conor Whelan (Galway)

4. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

5. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

6. John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

7. Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

8. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

9. Peter Casey (Limerick)

10. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

11. Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)

12. John O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

13. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

14. Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15. John McGrath (Tipperary)

16. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

17. Lee Chin (Wexford)

18. Conor McDonald (Wexford)

Player Of the Year

1. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

2. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

3. Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

Young Player of the Year

1. Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny)

2. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

3. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

