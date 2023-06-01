Tipp duo facing race against time to regain fitness for championship push

Tipperary hurling boss Liam Cahill is facing another injury crisis with Gearóid O’Connor and Brian McGrath under pressure to feature for the rest of the season.

The Premier pair were forced off in their disappointing Munster SHC loss to Waterford last Sunday with O’Connor, one of their shining lights in attack this season, suffering an ankle injury.

The Moyne-Templetuohy forward was heavily strapped after falling awkwardly earlier in the first half but he didn’t make it past the 25th minute as he limped out of the action.

O’Connor is understood to be facing a minimum of three to four weeks on the sidelines while McGrath shipped a heavy knock to the back in the second half.

The Loughmore-Castleiney defender tried to return to the game after temporarily being forced off but he was quickly replaced and clearly distressed when exiting for a second time.

McGrath, younger brother of Noel and John, is also expected to be under pressure to feature again this season with Tipp down to play Offaly in a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final on June 17.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​