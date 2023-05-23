Tipp boss Liam Cahill facing four-week ban after being reported for alleged abusive comments to match official

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill, second from left, leaves the sideline after being shown a red card after match with Limerick

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill is facing a four-week ban after being reported for alleged abusive comments to a match official at the end of Sunday's Munster SHC round robin game with Limerick.

Cahill was irate after a sideline was awarded to Limerick when footage showed clearly that the ball had gone out off a Limerick player instead.

Cahill was close by and remonstrated, picking up a red card and whatever words were exchanged it has led to the prospect of three games being missed if the proposed suspension sticks, Sunday's final round game with Waterford and a potential Munster final against Clare if they reach it. The linesman on that side of the field at the time was James Owens.

Cahill will be further inconvenienced by a new rule brought in a Congress earlier this year that precluded a suspended manager or team mentor from having any involvement with the preparation or direction of a team. That would theoretically prevent Cahill from training the team or being in a dressing-room prior to, during or after a game.

He does have the opportunity to seek a hearing if he does not want to accept the proposed suspension

Abusive language to a match official previously merited a one-game suspension but it changed to a time suspension at Congress with a minimum of four weeks.

Tipperary are already without Jason Forde for the Waterford game.