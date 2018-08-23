Tiger Woods sends congratulations to the Limerick hurlers as he confirms return to Ireland

In form again Tiger Woods has sent his congratulations to the Limerick hurlers on their All Ireland victory as he confirmed he will be back in Ireland in 2020.

In form again Tiger Woods has sent his congratulations to the Limerick hurlers on their All Ireland victory as he confirmed he will be back in Ireland in 2020.

Woods is a close friend of racing tycoon JP McManus, who sponsors the Limerick hurlers, and Woods expressed for his old pal in an interview for www.golfbytourmiss.com.

"JP is one of my dearest friends and it's cool his Limerick team finally won the title as I know how passionate he is about his hurling as well as his love of horse-racing and, of course, golf," said Woods.

"I remember one year I was over for his Pro-Am and JP took me to a hurling match. I thought it was pretty neat but not a sport I would want try.

"I try to keep in contact with him as much as our time allows but that's great news for JP and Limerick and I'm really pleased for him as JP just does so much for sport in Ireland.

"I'm not sure when we'll catch-up next but I do know I am looking forward to going back to Ireland in 2020 for his Pro-Am at Adare Manor as it's been a long time since we played the Pro-Am.

"It's again right before The Open and I've always supported the event.

"I see we're heading to JPs Adare Manor as I knew guys like Rory (McIlroy) and Paddy (Padraig Harrington) were over there just after the Masters for a grand re-opening so it all sounds pretty exciting.

"But as I said, it was a pretty cool result last weekend for JP and Limerick and my congrats to them."

Online Editors