Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney set for replay after thrilling draw in Tipperary final

Denis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields celebrates a goal against Loughmore/Castleiney at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Loughmore-Castleiney came from eight points down at one stage to send this epic Tipperary SHC final with Thurles Sarsfields in Semple Stadium to a replay.

In a gripping and tense finish, Liam McGrath grabbed an equaliser as the lead ebbed and flowed throughout the last quarter.

Loughmore, who with the replay most likely set for the weekend after next ensured most of their players will be out for a 17th consecutive weekend of club action when combined with their football championship exploits, fell behind to two first-half Denis Maher goals between the ninth and 11th minutes.

But they recovered impressively with John McGrath hitting 12 points, eight from frees, in a real tour de force, once he relocated to the half-forward line.

Thurles captain Maher first pounced on indecision in the Loughmore full-back line and then struck for a second after Loughmore 'keeper Aidan McGrath had parried his initial effort.

When Denis Maher added a point on 17 minutes the lead was out to 2-6 to 0-4.

But having lost last year's final in such devastating fashion to Kiladangan, Loughmore's resolve was deep and by half-time they were just three points down, 2-9 to 0-12.

By the 48th minute they were level when great points from John and Noel McGrath made it 2-13 to 0-19.

Briefly they went ahead by two points and with John Meagher and Brian McGrath immense in the half-back line it looked like their fighting spirit would prevail but Thurles came back to lead through a Ronan Maher free from inside his own half before Liam McGrath, one of eight with that surname on the field for Loughmore at the end, restored parity.

Scorers - Thurles Sarsfields - D Maher 2-1, A McCormack 0-6 (3fs, 1 65) P Bourke 0-5, D Stakelum, P Creedon, Paul Maher, R Maher (f), C Stakelum all 0-1 each



Loughmore Castleiney - J McGrath 0-12 (8fs) N McGrath 0-3 (1 sl), L McGrath 0-3, C Connolly 0-2, E Sweeney, A McGrath (f), Ciaran McGrath all 0-1 each



Thurles Sarsfields: P McCormack; Paul Maher, Padraig Maher, S Ryan; D Corbett, R Maher, J Derby; S Cahill, M Cahill; D Stakelum, A McCormack, C Stakelum; P Bourke, D Maher, P Creedon. Subs: C Moloney for Derby (49), B McCarthy for A McCormack (58)



Loughmore-Castleiney: A McGrath; L Egan#, J Hennessy, W Eviston; T Maher, J Meagher, B McGrath; L Treacy, N McGrath, L McGrath; E Connolly, E Sweeney, J McGrath. Subs: Ciaran McGrath for E Connolly (47), Conor McGrath for Sweeney (52)



Referee: C Doyle