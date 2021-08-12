Three-time All-Ireland champion Brendan Maher announces Tipperary retirement

Brendan Maher has called time on his Tipperary career. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

BRENDAN Maher has retired from inter-county hurling after a glittering 13-year stint with Tipperary.

The 32-year-old has been one of Tipp’s most influential players since emerging as part of a prodigious crop who won all around them in the underage ranks and made immediate impacts at senior level.

He is one of just five players to have captained Tipp to All-Ireland glory at minor and senior levels.

In a statement, released through the Tipperary county board, Maher explained, “the inter-county game requires very significant commitment, and I am happy that I can look back on my career with no regrets having given everything that I could during my time with Tipperary.”

Having made his senior debut in 2009, Maher leaves the inter-county stage with three All-Ireland medals, five Munster titles and three All Stars.

He also captained Tipperary between 2014 and ’16, when he joined the ranks of Premier legends by lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Part of a golden generation, Maher was tipped for success after winning back-to-back All-Ireland minor titles in 2005 and ’06.

That vintage included fellow future senior stars in Pádraic Maher, Michael Cahill, Seamus Callanan, Pa Bourke and James Barry.

In May, 2009, he made his championship debut as a substitute against Cork in the Munster semi-final.

He went on to claim a place at wing-back in the side for their subsequent All-Ireland final defeat to Kilkenny, then locked with Tipperary in a sequence of epic championship clashes.

Glory followed swiftly.

The following year, Maher lined out at midfield as Tipp prevented Kilkenny winning their fifth All-Ireland title in a row, arguably one of the county's greatest ever successes.

He was named Young Hurler of the Year and collected an All Star.

Just six days after that final, Maher was part of the Tipperary Under-21 team that blitzed Galway in an All-Ireland final in Thurles, capping a sensational week.

He remained a key part in the team through the subsequent reigns of Declan Ryan, Eamonn O'Shea, Mick Ryan and into Liam Sheedy's second coming in 2018.

However, after failing to make it to Croke Park for the second consecutive year, there is an expectation of significant change in the Tipperary ranks over the coming months and Maher's retirement may only be the first such development.

"After 13 years playing with Tipperary, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county hurling," Maher said in a statement.

"It was a huge honour and privilege for me to wear the Tipperary jersey and I am very grateful to have played with so many top-class players and to have enjoyed many successes with them. The inter-county game requires very significant commitment, and I am happy that I can look back on my career with no regrets having given everything that I could during my time with Tipperary."