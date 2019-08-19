Tipperary's Padraic Maher has admitted that Richie Hogan would not have even received a yellow card three years ago for his challenge on Cathal Barrett in yesterday's All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

'Three or four years ago, it wouldn't even be a yellow card, it would be a free out' - Padraic Maher on Hogan sending off

Hogan received his marching orders in the 33rd minute for a high challenge on Barrett, a contentious talking point in Tipp's 14-point victory over thew Cats.

While most commentators agreed it was a sending off offence, Henry Shefflin strongly argued that a yellow would have sufficed.

Maher, who won his third Liam MacCarthy for Tipp yesterday, says that if the incident happened three or four years ago, it would be a free out and Hogan may not have even received a yellow card.

"To be honest it just looked like Richie ran across Cathal from where I was but the way they are gone now anything above the head...look, you don't like to see anyone get sent off, especially in an All-Ireland final," Maher said on the OurGame podcast with Shane Stapleton.

"If it was three or four years ago, it wouldn't be a red card. I would say it wouldn't even be a yellow card, it would be a free out.

"Easy to say that now we have won the match. You feel sorry for him but the referee has to make a decision and he made a decision."

The incident was the subject of much debate on the Sunday Game yesterday.

"For me again, in real-time this didn't look a red card to me," said Shefflin.

His stance prompted host Joanne Cantwell to ask: "In real time - but is it a red card?"

Shefflin responded: "Where is the common sense to this? I know they're going out to me for saying this. I still don't think he (Hogan) hit him (Barrett) with his elbow in the face. For me, it was a yellow card."

Cantwell interjected once more.

"But Cathal Barrett was hit in the face by Richie Hogan. Does it really matter what part of his body?"

Shefflin: "Of course it does. If Cathal Barrett sticks his head down, he hits off Richie's hand, he makes an impact. I just think it was a yellow card offence. I stand by that."

Cantwell: "Not by the rules of the game which were highlighted early in the year?"

Shefflin: "Not by the rules of the game. I totally understand that. But, this game was influenced majorly by that decision. If there was a common sense decision, I think, for me, it would have been a yellow card and we would have had a serious game."

Cantwell: "So do we get the referee to referee by common sense or what the rules say?"

Shefflin: "I think it's a bit of both."

Anthony Daly: "We would have had a better final, there's no doubt. But for me, the fourth angle would make it a conclusive red. I'm sorry.

"Real time again, I thought yellow but we were sitting up here and looking down. But when I saw that fourth angle, I said there is an element of elbow to head and for me, it's red, yeah."

Shefflin: "I'm not saying it because it's Kilkenny. The game was kind of over, the atmosphere was just sucked out and the life was gone out of it, and that's the biggest disappointment for me."

'Where is the common sense to this?... This game was influenced majorly by that decision' - Henry Shefflin argues the Richie Hogan sending off was harsh #KKvTipp pic.twitter.com/Oa573g78P5 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

