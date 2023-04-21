Three McGrath brothers all included from the start in Tipp team to play Clare

The trio of McGrath brothers will start a championship game together for Tipperary for the first time against Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

Tipperary have confirmed their team and substitutes for their opening Munster SHC round robin game, having earlier in the day released a 26-man squad, in compliance with the new protocols governing team announcements, that was listed in alphabetical order.

Brian, Noel and John McGrath will wear Nos 15, 17 and 18 respectively and will play at right half-back, midfield and centre-forward, if conventional positions are applied.

Jason Forde has been named at left corner-forward but will wear No 7 while Ronan Maher will wear No 12 while playing full-back.

While the numbers of the backs of the Tipperary jerseys may be difficult for supporters to adjust to, it allowed Tipperary to satisfy new GAA requirements but still stick to their timing with Friday night team announcements for a championship game being played on Sunday.

Most other counties which sent in their 26-man squads for the Thursday morning deadline imposed by the GAA which has committed to then making them public on Friday morning have conformed with traditional layouts.

Johnny Ryan, Bryan O'Mara, Alan Tynan, Gearoid O'Connor and Brian McGrath will all be starting a championship game for Tipperary for the first time.

The McGraths have started league games together, against Cork for the first time in 2021, and they have played in the same championship game, last year's Munster SHC round robin against Clare, though not at the same time as John came off injured with an Achilles injury before Brian was introduced as a substitute four minutes later.

Tipperary welcome back Cathal Barrett after he suffered a shoulder injury in the league game against Kilkenny in February.

Tipperary: B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, J Ryan; B McGrath, B O'Mara, M Breen; N McGrath, A Tynan; D McCormack, N McGrath, S Kennedy; J Morris, G O'Connor, J Forde. Subs: R Shelley, C Bowe, J Campion, P Campion, E Heffernan, M Kehoe, P Maher, C McCarthy, C O'Dwyer, S Ryan, C Stakelum.