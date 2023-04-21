| 9.2°C Dublin

Three McGrath brothers all included from the start in Tipp team to play Clare

The McGrath brothers, from left, John, Brian and Noel Expand

The McGrath brothers, from left, John, Brian and Noel

Colm Keys

The trio of McGrath brothers will start a championship game together for Tipperary for the first time against Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

Tipperary have confirmed their team and substitutes for their opening Munster SHC round robin game, having earlier in the day released a 26-man squad, in compliance with the new protocols governing team announcements, that was listed in alphabetical order.

