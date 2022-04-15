Three counties can lay down championship markers with victories in high-stakes clashes

April is my favourite month as the clocks have gone forward, the evenings are stretching out, and there’s always a feast of GAA action to get excited about.

However, it still doesn’t seem right to be enjoying it so soon, with the championship playing out here and now. I’ve long felt the end of the month would have been a better place to start, with the All-Ireland at the end of July or the start of August.

It’s crazy to think some heavy hitters will be gone before the end of May, but for those of us watching, there are some advantages. Teams need to hit the ground running this weekend, which has set up some high-stake showdowns.

Two counties badly in need of a strong start are Wexford and Galway. The winner will put themselves in a great position to reach the Leinster final, but the loser today will be under severe pressure to finish in the top three. It’s new territory for Henry Shefflin and Darragh Egan, who get their first taste of championship hurling as managers.

For Wexford, two home fixtures to start the championship offers an ideal opportunity to forget their last league game - that dismal performance against Waterford in the league semi-final.

Losing by 19 points will have left them sore, but you can go two ways after a defeat like that: sink or swim. There’s an awful lot of character in those players and we saw that in the aftermath of the Walsh Cup when they were comprehensively beaten by Dublin, but responded by defeating the All-Ireland champions in Wexford Park.

We also saw it in 2017 – Davy’s first year. They were hammered by Tipperary in the league semi-final and followed it up by beating Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship at Wexford Park. A lot of these players have been down this road before. They know how to bounce back.

Egan will have taken solace in the league final and seeing how Waterford played, knowing his side never performed to the level of previous league games and ran into a team operating at a serious standard. He’ll also be encouraged at how they performed against Galway earlier in the league, despite missing key players.

Shefflin, meanwhile, will know his squad must up the ante today. It’s hard to know what Galway will serve up. They were disappointing in last year’s championship and have had some lame performances in the league, but that might be no harm, given they were the county on everyone’s lips after last year’s league.

Shefflin gave his panel every opportunity in the league to try and find out as much as he could about them, but it was hard to judge them on their key result – against Limerick – given how the All-Ireland champions performed across the competition. We didn’t learn much about how well they’re prepared for the challenge ahead.

Shefflin will be looking for a big campaign from Cathal Mannion. If he can find the form of 2017 and 2018, then Galway could be dangerous, but the key is where to play him – maybe in a floating role at 11.

This is new territory for Galway, going into the championship without Joe Canning and other experienced performers. At the end of the league, Shefflin did at least have a clear idea of his starting 15. The same applies to his rival manager today.

The returning Lee Chin, who has been named on the bench today, will be key to Wexford’s fate. Egan will also be hoping Rory O’Connor can continue his scintillating form, but they have to be tighter at the back. They were naive against Waterford. They conceded the puck-out and were very loose at the back but will need to be much more secure today.

Some people used to get on Davy Fitzgerald’s back for playing a sweeper, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of that happening today, with Kevin Foley operating back in that role. It’s an approach that has served them well in recent years. But what they need most are pivotal performances from Chin, O’Connor, Conor McDonald and Diarmuid O’Keeffe. If the four of them get motoring, they have a great chance.

When these sides met in the league, Galway were without Conor Whelan and if they’re to win today, he’ll be instrumental. They have some brilliant hurlers up top in addition, like Mannion, Brian Concannon, Evan Niland and Tom Monaghan, but they’ll need to fire to topple Wexford.

I had the pleasure of being invited to a fundraising event for the Wexford senior hurlers a few weeks ago and was so impressed with how Egan spoke. As he put it, the league is like the Leaving Cert mocks. The championship is the actual exam.

If Wexford can get Chin back operating at his high standard and the team return to the level that got them results in the league, buoyed on by a big, rapturous home crowd, they can pass this test and move on confidently to the next exam. Wexford to win.

For fans of Waterford hurling, the excitement is at fever pitch this weekend. But while expectations may be sky-high ahead of tomorrow’s sell-out at Walsh Park, this remains a dangerous game.

It’s going to be extremely hard for them to reach the level of the previous two matches. But if they can hit 90pc of it, roared on by a vocal home crowd, it should be enough to maintain Liam Cahill’s unbeaten record in this stadium.

From a Tipperary point of view, the key is how they contain Waterford’s attacking style. Will they get most of their bodies behind the ball? We saw them do that against Limerick in last year’s league, leaving just one up top, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Tipperary move their full-forward line deep tomorrow at stages of the game to close off space out the field.

Walsh Park is a tight field that could allow them to do it, and Tipperary have shooters that can hurt Waterford. Such an approach could prevent Waterford from scoring goals and if Tipperary are to win this game, it might have to be in a points shoot-out.

Down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, meanwhile, everyone is waiting to see which Limerick will turn up. For me, the loss of Peter Casey and Séamus Flanagan is massive. Cork will have learned so much about themselves in last year’s All-Ireland final and this year’s league final, so I expect them to bring a massive performance. A lot will come down to Cian Lynch, who has hurt Cork time and time again.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Kyle Hayes is deployed at number 11, with Lynch at corner-forward and given a free role from there. For Cork, the pivotal point is how they tie down Lynch. Ger Millerick was a massive loss in the All-Ireland final and he could well be given the role of man-marking him.

I think Cork will bounce back from the league final defeat and have a right rattle off the champions. We could be in for the first major shock of the year. Cork to win.