Three Championship masterclasses: The stats that tell us why Tony Kelly is so crucial to Clare

Tony Kelly of Clare on his way to scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 2 match between Wexford and Clare at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s the winter of 2013 and awards season is in full swing. More accurately it’s Tony Kelly season.

Fresh from a clean sweep at the All Star awards where he was named on the team of the year as well as picking up both the Hurler and Young Hurler of the Year gongs, Kelly is having lunch in the Westbury hotel in Dublin at the Irish Independent’s Sport Star of the Year award.

The great and the good of Irish sport are there. Kelly is sat close to renowned flat trainer Aidan O’Brien and the pair strike up a conversation.

It’s not clear how interested each is in the other’s chosen sport but they find common ground around preparation. Kelly shows how the Clare team were asked to rate their sleep and their mood via smart phone. O’Brien tells how every detail in Ballydoyle is considered, right down to what is planted as hedgerows.

The wrong shrub could make one of his prized horses unwell. For both men, nothing was left to chance as they pursued excellence in their chosen field.

Kelly would leave the Westbury with the Young Sport Star of the Year award to crown a brilliant 2013. O’Brien’s son Joseph was nominated for the main award, which went to AP McCoy, who had ridden his 4000th winner earlier that year, but he wouldn’t leave empty-handed having had his name drawn out of a hat for a weekend in London.

There was some irony in that, given that no matter where in the world racing takes him, O’Brien goes to great lengths to be in Ballydoyle with his staff when they ride out in the morning.

There was never going to be space in his calendar for a weekend away. And a few days later, he quietly made arrangements for the prize to be passed on to Kelly.

At that stage, Clare and Kelly looked to have the world at their feet. Some were suggesting there is a new world order incoming in hurling.

It hasn’t quite worked out like that. Clare won a league but haven’t contested an All-Ireland final since. In fact, they’ve been generally underwhelming. Kelly has been consistently to the fore but Clare could never it those levels again.

At club level, Kelly was brilliant as he led Ballyea to a pair of Clare titles as well as an All-Ireland final appearance.

But so far in 2020, he’s put down performances that outstrip that even of 2013.

There’s a variety of theories why Kelly has hit such a rich vein of form. Banner defender Pat O’Connor suggested the work Kelly has put in with the coaches in the Clare set up have seen him kick on.

Others like Ken Hogan have suggested that the way Clare boss Brian Lohan is using him has set him free. Another suggestion has been that in the absence of Peter Duggan and John Conlon have seen him play further up the field that was previously the case.

Whatever the reason, there’s no denying that Kelly is the most in form player in the country.

The numbers make it clear just how well.

In conjunction with deelysportscience.com, analyst Diarmuid Whelan took a deep dive into five games, his three masterclasses thus far in championship as well as the league games versus Wexford and Kilkenny and they show the full extent of his influence of his play on Clare and his efficiency.



In those games, he contributed 1-64 of Clare’s 4-105, which works out as just over 57pc. He converted 42 of his 52 attempts from frees in those games and an impressive 1-22 from 29 shots from play.

His touch map shows an even spread in the attacking half ofthe pitch but there’s a less celebrated side to his game too. He comes for an average of 4.4 puckouts per game and he hooks/block/tackles/recovers possession 5.6 times in a match. Those are the numbers show a man at the top of his game.

It’s early days but Kelly’s All Star should already be in the bag. Should Clare get past Waterford and Kelly puts in another strong performance, then he will be deep into the hurler of the conversation again, regardless of how things go from there.

The final, and perhaps most important, stat is that the Ballyea man is still only 26. There’s a good chance that the best is yet to come.

Online Editors