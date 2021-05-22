Three minutes of normal time were left when attention was drawn to an incident down at the Galway goal, the kind of flinty exchange that has been a theme of this fixture in the past. Cathal Barrett was on the floor and when John Keenan consulted with his umpires he flashed a red card to Jarlath Mannion, on the field for barely 10 minutes.

Galway were within two points of Tipp but from there the decisive charge came from the blue and gold brigade.

In the next play Evan Niland sent over a fine score from play to leave just the minimum between the teams and a third draw stood as a real prospect for the home side, who had led by seven points half-an-hour in.

But they found a pleasing winning surge, scoring five of the six points that followed, Keenan adding on four minutes for stoppages.

In that defining spell Michael Breen, who came off the bench in the second half, scored two points including one after an eye-catching leap to outfield Adrian Tuohey.

John O’Dwyer had his third point of a promising day’s work and Ronan Maher landed a beauty from distance, his second. Having drawn their first two, Tipp had their opening win. Afterwards Barrett was named the TG4 man of the match after a typically tenacious defensive display.

The victory will help lift some of the gloom surrounding a serious injury to Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher who ruptured his Achilles at training on Thursday.

The hugely popular player had made his way back from a cruciate injury suffered in June, 2019, a few months before Tipp won the All-Ireland, and this rules him out for the rest of the season.

His manager Liam Sheedy spoke about the injury after the game and recalled the moment it happened.

“Just to see the way he reacted, he was so unselfish. He said, ‘look, there are people worse off than I am’. To see the way he was on that (treatment) table the other night, my heart went out to him. He is going for surgery on Wednesday. It is a tough pill to swallow for us because he is an integral part of our set-up.”

Tipperary made four changes from the side that drew with Cork, but Galway were even more experimental, which will soften the blow of their first defeat. Two-thirds of the team on the pitch for the throw-in didn’t start against Limerick, when they ended the All-Ireland holders’ long unbeaten run back to the 2019 All-Ireland semi final.

Joe Canning was restored after an impressive midfield cameo in Salthill and scored eight points, getting a useful 55 minutes into his legs before being replaced by Niland. There was also a return for Dáithí Burke at full-back in place of Gearóid McInnerney.

Burke, a five-time All Star and tremendous servant, looked rusty but the game time will help bring him on. McInerney replaced him in the second half.

In the first half Galway conceded two goals but there were some positives. Darren Morrissey had a very impressive match, with a series of sharp and vital interceptions — he stood out as the best of Galway’s rearguard.

Tipp went direct with much of their early play, trying to use their talented inside forward line where O’Dwyer hit two first half scores and Jason Forde banged in one of their goals.

Tipp goal chances had been notably scarce over the opening two rounds but they managed to break their duck with two net-shakers in the opening half hour. Sheedy said that he expects Séamus Callanan to be available for their next match in a fortnight’s time. The pieces are starting to fall into place but one of their most talented forwards, John McGrath, didn’t sparkle and was taken off at half-time.

By the interval Tipp led 2-7 to 0-11 but were curtailed by poor shooting, a problem for most teams after the long break. Their nine first-half wides (16 in total to Galway’s 14) left the door open for a late first half recovery by the visitors.

Having suffered the set-back of Forde’s goal, set up by Noel McGrath in the fifth minute, Galway had their defence breached a second time when McGrath turned finisher, cracking home a powerful shot past Éanna Murphy when set up by Forde on the half hour mark.

That strike had Tipp seven points clear and Galway looked in trouble. But their response was extremely impressive, with Shane O’Neill’s side hitting the last five points of the half, including two Canning frees, one from Conor Cooney after a pinpoint assist off a Canning sideline, another from Brian Concannon, while newcomer Kevin Cooney also got off the mark.

Conor Whelan, quiet in the first half when shadowed by a lively Barry Heffernan, sprung to life with the first score of the second half. He then set up Conor Cooney to tie the sides, ending a sequence of seven unanswered Galway points. But the visitors began to miss good chances, a drain on momentum, before the excellent Concannon took his total to three when they again found their range.

Tipp led narrowly at the last water break, 2-11 to 0-16. Niall O’Meara and Brendan Maher came on and contributed scores and two Forde frees had them two clear entering the final ten minutes. Galway were still in the hunt but the red card turned the momentum back Tipp’s way. A fortnight’s break before they go again.

Scorers –

Tipperary – J Forde 1-5 (4 f); N McGrath 1-2; J O’Dwyer 0-3; M Breen, R Maher 0-2 each; B Heffernan, R Byrne, B Maher, N O’Meara, P Flynn 0-1 each.

Galway – J Canning 0-8 (6 f, 1 65); B Concannon, E Niland (2f) 0-3 each; C Cooney 0-2; C Whelan, J Coen, K Cooney, J Flynn (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Tipperary: Barry Hogan; C Barrett, P Maher, S Kennedy; R Byrne, B Heffernan, R Maher; A Flynn, P Cadell; D McCormack, N McGrath, D Quirke; J O’Dwyer, J Forde, J McGrath. Subs: P Flynn for J McGrath (h-t); N Meara for Quirke (h-t); B Maher for Cadell (47); W Connors for A Flynn (47); J Morris for McCormack (53); M Breen for N McGrath (60); B McGrath for Kennedy (65).

Galway: E Murphy; D Morrissey, Dáithí Burke, A Harte; TJ Brennan, P Mannion, A Tuohey; J Canning, J Coen; J Cooney, C Whelan, C Cooney; B Concannon, K Cooney, J Flynn. Subs: G McInerney for Dáithí Burke (49); N Burke for Flynn (49); J Fitzpatrick for Harte (54); C Mannion for J Cooney (54); E Niland for J Canning (55); J Fallon for K Cooney (57); J Hastings for C Cooney (70).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).