Limerick’s indifference to nature may just be their greatest weapon now, given an Irish winter can always be trusted to call attention to itself.

Asked about the weather, John Kiely’s response all but invited those traumatised by what fell from a wheeling, scabrous sky to take themselves away to the powder-room. “I don’t think they took much notice of it honestly,” he said of his players, the storm still baring its teeth outside.

They’d beaten Tipperary heavily here, pushed them aside with a great bombardment of the senses that left little room for debate about their status as All-Ireland favourites.

This wasn’t so much winter hurling in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as end-of-the-world stuff, the players essentially tossed into a blender and invited to keep their feet. At times, it felt an exercise in the gods mocking from above, an absurdity almost – fifty kilometre per hour gusts and heavy rain spidering down in the floodlit glare.

But, at others, it seemed a perfect canvas upon which Limerick could convey their regal strength. Because, if the conditions demanded a re-programming of brains almost, Kiely’s men seemed to achieve it without a single, rushed heartbeat. “I wouldn’t call that comprehensive at all at all,” he told us from behind a mask after.

It was hard to tell if he was smiling.

Liam Sheedy would certainly have suspected as much, given his own candour about a beating far too similar in tenor to last year’s Munster final whipping to carry any tangible consolations. His captain, Seamus Callanan, was held scoreless as was Mark Kehoe, while Jason Forde did not raise a flag from play. John McGrath’s only score, a 54th-minute goal, seemed to come after his brother, Noel, had picked the sliotar off the ground before offloading.

And their spiritual leader Paudie Maher was hauled ashore inside 50 minutes too, Sheedy confirming that – having missed three of their five-week training window with a knee problem – the Thurles man was playing catch-up.

“What hurts is not performing to our potential,” acknowledged the Tipp boss. “We just never found our flow today. It was like as if, sometimes, the ball just wasn’t sticking. A lot of unforced errors. It’s so unusual for my lads to make that many mistakes.

“But we coughed up possession easily and got turned over. And when Limerick turn you over, they are going to pulverise you and they did that several times. At the end of the day, they were the better team. Overall, they outworked us, outmuscled us and we became one-dimensional. They are a powerful team.”

That power comes from size and a capacity to force turnovers that few opponents have the artillery to match. Their scale isn’t simply genetic though, it comes buttressed – in most cases – by a strength and conditioning programme followed from early teens in development squads. So this is a long-term plan finding lucid expression here. A philosophy given life.

Tipp gave them the wind to start and, when a moment of Callanan brilliance put Jake Morris in for a 19th-minute city-end goal, it felt a challenge being laid down. The goal meant Tipp trailed by a point, the tempest in their faces.

But, within seconds, Aaron Gillane was kicking a goal at the other end and, thereafter, Limerick dominated the remainder of the half by seven points to three. It meant they reached the break leading 1-17 to 1-8, Sheedy perhaps wondering whether to throw his men ropes or instruction while watching them slip in under the stand.

True, they resumed with the appropriate dander, Forde (two frees) and Niall O’Meara pointing before Limerick found their second wind. But, once they did, Kiely’s men snapped back with 1-2 in a five-minute burst, the goal a 46th-minute Gillane penalty after Cathal Barrett hauled down Gearóid Hegarty.

Limerick’s undeviating faith in working through the lines, in short, precise deliveries to men running off the shoulder was perfect for coping with the maelstrom now. Because going long in these conditions amounted to just throwing dice. Hoping for something.

And that’s not their way. These men prefer structure and discipline in their lives. Rather than break glass, they go looking for a crack in the curtains.

Intriguingly, they had lined out with Kyle Hayes at wing-back and Cian Lynch pushed forward to the ‘40’, yet both men thrived as if geography was incidental in their worlds.

McGrath’s goal did raise the collective Limerick fire, Tipp coach – Tommy Dunne – shipping a jostle in a little outbreak of contrariness and, at the time, what some of us mistook as worry. Soon Alan Flynn added a Tipp point to cut the margin to a manageable five with 14 minutes remaining.

But, by now, Kiely was emptying his bench and, well, Limerick’s bench isn’t exactly threadbare.

Between them, Seamus Flanagan, David Reidy and Pat Ryan delivered a collective 1-3 when it was needed, Flanagan firing home a spectacular injury-time goal after the latest in a small series of terrific Brian Hogan saves.

Kiely, his mind perhaps hardened by history, predicted Tipp would still have a say in this championship. “Absolutely, yeah absolutely,” he stressed. “Obviously that’s their first game, they’ll benefit from it big time.”

Sheedy will hope it’s true, his men now facing the awkward challenge of re-invigorating Tipp’s efforts to claim their first back-to-back All-Ireland crown in 55 years.

He admitted: “Look, we’re thankful there’s a trap-door there. We could be in the football championship and be gone now. We’ve a bit of soul-searching to do for a few days. The only good news is we’ve been down those back roads before. It’s not going to be an easy road, there’s pitfalls everywhere, but at least there’s some opportunity for the group to try and get back to the level we know they can get to.”

A Gillane 2-6 (1-0 pen, 5f); S Flanagan 1-1; D Byrnes 0-3 (2f); C Lynch, W O’Donoghue, G Hegarty, T Morrissey and G Mulcahy 0-2 each; P Casey, P Ryan and D Reidy 0-1 each.J Forde 0-10 (all frees); J Morris 1-1; J McGrath 1-0; N McGrath 0-2; B Maher, A Flynn, N O’Meara and M Breen 0-1 each.N Quaid 8; S Finn 8, D Morrissey 8, B Nash 7; D Byrnes 8, D Hannon 8, K Hayes 8; D O’Donovan 7, W O’Donoghue 8; G Hegarty 8, C Lynch 9, T Morrissey 7; G Mulcahy 7, A Gillane 8, P Casey 7.

Subs: D Reidy 7 for T Morrissey (57), S Flanagan 8 for Mulcahy (59), P Ryan 7 for O’Donovan (63), D Dempsey for Hegarty (69).

B Hogan 8; C Barrett 6, B Heffernan 7, S O’Brien 6; R Maher 7, B Maher 7, Pádraic Maher 6; N McGrath 7, A Flynn 7; M Kehoe 6, J Forde 7, N O’Meara 6; J McGrath 6, S Callanan 6, J Morris 7.

Subs: M Breen 7 for Kehoe (45), J Maher 6 for Pádraic Maher (50), D McCormack 6 for O’Meara (54), J O’Dwyer 6 for Morris (61), P Cadell for Heffernan (68).

L Gordan (Galway)