This wasn't so much winter hurling in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as end-of-the-world stuff

Vincent Hogan

Limerick 3-23 Tipperary 2-17

Aaron Gillane of Limerick scores his side's second goal from a penalty past Brian Hogan of Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Aaron Gillane of Limerick scores his side's second goal from a penalty past Brian Hogan of Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Limerick’s indifference to nature may just be their greatest weapon now, given an Irish winter can always be trusted to call attention to itself.

Asked about the weather, John Kiely’s response all but invited those traumatised by what fell from a wheeling, scabrous sky to take themselves away to the powder-room. “I don’t think they took much notice of it honestly,” he said of his players, the storm still baring its teeth outside.

They’d beaten Tipperary heavily here, pushed them aside with a great bombardment of the senses that left little room for debate about their status as All-Ireland favourites.

