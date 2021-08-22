This might well be the most important game in Limerick's history. They are playing for greatness

Limerick aren’t just playing for an All-Ireland title today, they’re playing for greatness. Victory would give them a third title in four years, an achievement which has proved surprisingly difficult for anyone other than Brian Cody’s peerless Kilkenny sides.

In winning four in a row from 2006 to 2009, four in five between 2011 and 2015 and three out of four from 2000 to 2003, the Cats redefined the meaning of hurling dominance. But take them out of the equation and just two teams in the last 50 years, Cork’s three in a row side of 1976-1978 and the Kilkenny side of 1972, 1974 and 1975 have managed to nail that elusive third.

Plenty of exceptional teams have fallen short, perhaps dooming themselves to be regarded as very, very good rather than truly great.

The Galway two in a row side of 1987 and 1988, the Tipperary team which triumphed in 1989 and 1991, the Clare team of 1995 and 1997 and Cork’s 2004 and 2005 title winners were all hotly favoured to add to their tally.

But the Keady affair doomed Galway in 1989 before they threw away the following year’s final against a Cork side who also caught Tipp on the hop in 1992. Clare’s 1998 campaign came unstuck amid controversy and recrimination and 15 years ago Kilkenny upset Cork in the pivotal final of the modern age.

None of those teams recovered from those setbacks. Galway would go 29 years without a title, Clare 16, Tipperary 10, Cork 16 and counting. It shows the importance of striking when the iron is hot. All those fine sides seemed capable of winning more All-Irelands, the absence of which lends a slight aura of underachievement to their reputations.

That’s the main reason this final is such a crucial test of the champions’ worth. But there are others.

Limerick’s recent achievements should have put a damper on traditional ‘Big Three’ arrogance. But as Galway, Clare and Offaly have found in the past, it takes more than mere results to entirely scotch the notion that any title winner other than Kilkenny, Cork or Tipperary is a mere usurper.

So it hasn’t been that surprising to see assertions that Cork have no fear of the champions because, let’s face it, they’re Limerick aren’t they? Proponents of this view feel it’s all very well beating Galway and Waterford in finals, but it’s not like beating one of the traditional powers. Perhaps this kind of talk shouldn’t matter but it may well prove an extra motivating factor for Limerick.

They’ll also be aware that, especially since crowds have returned to big games, their 2020 championship triumph doesn’t seem entirely kosher. Victory in a competition played in the depths of winter behind closed doors between teams who couldn’t really prepare properly has at least the beginnings of an asterisk beside it.

A 2021 title won’t just be more satisfying than a 2020 crown, it will also prevent the devaluation of the latter. Not least because no reign in All-Ireland history has been shorter than the nine months John Kiely’s side has enjoyed.

So there are unusual pressures on Limerick. On first sight Cork may not be the strongest possible challengers. They benefitted from a kind draw whose other half contained not just Limerick but the other two pre-championship favourites, Galway and Tipperary, along with the Waterford side which knocked out both.

Yet Cork may be better equipped than apparently stronger teams for the specific challenge posed by Limerick. In the 2018 championship they held them to a draw and it took Nickie Quaid’s wonder save from Seamus Harnedy to deny them victory in the epic All-Ireland semi-final of that year.

In the following year’s championship the Rebels inflicted a shock defeat on Limerick, having earlier ended the champions’ long unbeaten league run. There may have been eight points between the sides in this year’s Munster championship, but Cork did trouble Limerick significantly for most of the first half before being undone by two injury-time goals.

Cork’s pace, exuberance, eye for goal and growing confidence will pose a different kind of challenge. They can bring an element of the unpredictable which, going by the first half of the Munster final, might discomfort a Limerick team who play a very structured game.

Still, the odds are that Limerick will confirm their greatness today. Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes, Seán Finn, Tom Morrissey, Gearóid Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes already seem like great players, even if only the last two are over 25.

More importantly, Kiely seems to have welded these great individuals into a team which manages to be more than the sum of its extremely talented parts.

Limerick still seem to be improving. The midfield pairing of William O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan may not be their most prosaic unit, but they’ve outplayed all other combinations this year. The full-forward line has never been better with Seamus Flanagan delivering on the promise of his debut campaign three years ago and Peter Casey in the form of his life.

Perhaps the side Limerick resemble most of all are the Tipperary team which triumphed in 1961, ’62, ’64 and ’65. A side which married physical ruthlessness in defence with clinical skill up front, Tipp’s final two championship campaigns were among the most dominant in history.

Limerick have been similarly overwhelming over the past two years and could produce something like Tipperary’s crushing victory against Kilkenny in the 1965 decider.

On the other hand, all the talk about Limerick moving the game to a new level is eerily similar to that which preceded the 2006 final before Kilkenny proved that everything we thought we knew about hurling was wrong.

Maybe it will be that kind of final today or maybe, like Kilkenny in the four in a row 2009 decider, the hot favourites will be put to the pin of their collar but reveal their greatness by overcoming adversity.

However things turn out, today’s game will have a big bearing on the way Kiely’s men are eventually portrayed in the history books.

Today they can equal their Mick Mackey-inspired predecessors who won finals in 1934, ’36 and ’40. The last of those victories preceded a spell of just one All-Ireland victory in 78 years which earned the county a reputation as hurling’s great underachievers.

The last four years have changed all that. Victory today will finish the job. That’s why this might well be the most important game in the history of Limerick hurling.