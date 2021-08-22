| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This might well be the most important game in Limerick's history. They are playing for greatness

This might well be the most important game in the history of Limerick hurling&rsquo;. Picture by Stephen McCarthy Expand
Limerick's Cian Lynch in action during his side's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Waterford at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand
Kyle Hayes and John Kiely Expand

Close

This might well be the most important game in the history of Limerick hurling&rsquo;. Picture by Stephen McCarthy

This might well be the most important game in the history of Limerick hurling’. Picture by Stephen McCarthy

Limerick's Cian Lynch in action during his side's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Waterford at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Limerick's Cian Lynch in action during his side's All-Ireland SHC semi-final victory over Waterford at Croke Park. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kyle Hayes and John Kiely

Kyle Hayes and John Kiely

/

This might well be the most important game in the history of Limerick hurling’. Picture by Stephen McCarthy

Eamonn Sweeney

Limerick aren’t just playing for an All-Ireland title today, they’re playing for greatness. Victory would give them a third title in four years, an achievement which has proved surprisingly difficult for anyone other than Brian Cody’s peerless Kilkenny sides.

In winning four in a row from 2006 to 2009, four in five between 2011 and 2015 and three out of four from 2000 to 2003, the Cats redefined the meaning of hurling dominance. But take them out of the equation and just two teams in the last 50 years, Cork’s three in a row side of 1976-1978 and the Kilkenny side of 1972, 1974 and 1975 have managed to nail that elusive third.

Plenty of exceptional teams have fallen short, perhaps dooming themselves to be regarded as very, very good rather than truly great.

Related topics

More On Limerick GAA

Most Watched

Privacy