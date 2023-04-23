‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men

The scenery changes, the story stays the same, but maybe only in the realm of book-keeping.

A broad expectation that Limerick would be sedate as an orchestra just warming up here slowly found the status of reckless conceit, Waterford coursing the champions to the line in Thurles.

Gearóid Hegarty’s 48th-minute dismissal for a second yellow card after barrelling into Conor Gleeson by the toes of the Kinane Stand set Limerick a stinging challenge against opponents who recovered from a tentative opening to give this Munster Championship opener a pulse many doubted it would summon.

The incident that led to Hegarty’s dismissal sparked a brief sideline scuffle in which a Waterford backroom official, seen to raise his hand to the Limerick player, was also shown red by Galway referee Liam Gordon.

It meant full engagement from the 20,267 attendance, the vast bulk of whom had come to Tom Semple’s field dressed in Limerick green.

Gordon found cause to show a total of ten yellow cards to players (six to Waterford, four to Limerick) as well as two more to backroom mentors and those reds to Hegarty and the Waterford official.

It made for a game brimming with intensity, every tackle juddering through the stadium stonework, every score a thunderstorm. And, no question, Waterford could have won as their manager, Davy Fitzgerald, averred afterwards.

“If we won that game, it wouldn’t have been a case of sneaking it,” he observed at the finish.

Just as Limerick lost captain Declan Hannon inside 15 minutes, Waterford lost their defensive talisman Tadhg de Búrca (possibly for the season) seven minutes later with an Achilles tendon injury that left him on the ground in agony at the precise moment Limerick scored the only goal of the game through Séamus Flanagan.

It was a nonchalantly taken score, Flanagan scooping the sliotar around Waterford ’keeper, Billy Nolan, before flicking to an empty net for a breakthrough that allowed Limerick go to the break nursing a 1-11 to 0-10 lead and their people remonstrating loudly with Gordon over a free-count they presumably considered lopsided in their opponents’ favour.

Flanagan’s goal had put Limerick 1-8 to 0-3 clear and seemingly set for a commanding win, only for the champions to be outscored 0-7 to 0-3 from there to the break by a Waterford team for whom Stephen Bennett especially was now taking the battle to John Kiely’s men.

Flanagan was lucky to avoid serious censure for what looked a high elbow into the head of Bennett in that period, the Ballysaggart man also taking a hurley to the helmet from Barry Nash just minutes earlier.

Bennett was responsible for eight of Waterford’s ten first-half scores, seven from frees, three of which were awarded for fouls on the Ballysaggart man himself.

Fitzgerald’s men restarted with three unanswered points, the gap now down to a single point and Calum Lyons hurling up a storm from right-half back.

In a sense, Hegarty’s dismissal broke Waterford’s momentum, Fitzgerald believing his team lost a little focus as a result of the sideline dramatics. True, Nolan did have to stop a 45th-minute Aaron Gillane penalty, saving smartly to his right after Conor Prunty was deemed to have held the Patrickswell man.

But Limerick’s early confidence (they scored 11 times from their first 12 shots) was clearly dissipating in the face of a furious Waterford effort now. And that was the curious twist in it.

Hegarty’s departure brought a surging response from the champions, Limerick getting the next four scores from Tom Morrissey, Barry Nash and two from Gillane.

That meant they were six points to the good on the hour only for Waterford to then come chasing again with substitutes Aussie Gleeson and Patrick Fitzgerald especially conspicuous.

The challengers would get four of the game’s last five scores and Ballygunner’s Fitzgerald was off target with a one-handed effort on goal, 14-man Limerick holding on for their lives.

But Waterford needed a goal and goals are notoriously hard to come by against the champions. Indeed the nearest we got to a second green flag on the day was at the Killinan end, Gillane drawing a wonderful double save from Nolan in the Waterford goal.

Kiely insisted afterwards that the tenor of battle made for precisely the kind of nerve-racking contest he had always envisaged. “I think the ball was only in play for something like 14 minutes in the first half, which is an extraordinarily small amount of time,” he reflected afterwards.

“But let’s be honest about it, there was some amount of bulls**t spoken about our team and the season ahead this week and the week before.

“It’s a softening-up exercise mentally I suppose from those outside our camp,” he added.

“Every day you go out, you’re there to be beaten. We saw that again today.

“I think people might hopefully have a bit more reality about their perspective and their analysis about where things are going.

“But it’s not possible to insulate the players from it (talk of a four-in-a-row) at all. Because they live in the real world. They have to go to work every day. They have to meet their relations.

“They have phones with information on it, so you can’t block them off or hunt them away somewhere.

“You just have to acknowledge the fact that this is nonsense, this is not true. This is lies.

“Am I the only one who is not surprised by the result today? What’s the problem like? Waterford are a fantastic side.”

SCORERS – Limerick: A Gillane 0-7 (5f); S Flanagan 1-1; D Byrnes 0-3 (3f); P Casey, G Hegarty, T Morrissey 0-2 each; B Nash 0-1. Waterford: S Bennett 0-12 (10f); D Hutchinson 0-3; C Gleeson, J Barron, A Gleeson, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

LIMERICK – N Quaid 7; S Finn 7, D Morrissey 7, B Nash 7; D Byrnes 8, D Hannon 6, K Hayes 6; D O’Donovan 6, W O’Donoghue 6; G Hegarty 7, C Lynch 6, T Morrissey 7; A Gillane 7, S Flanagan 7, P Casey 8. Subs: M Casey 7 for Hannon (15), C O’Neill 6 for Flanagan (60), D Reidy for O’Donoghue (68), C Boylan for Casey (74).

WATERFORD – B Nolan 8; C Gleeson 7, C Prunty 7, M Fitzgerald 7; C Lyons 9, T de Búrca 7, J Fagan 7; D Lyons 7, J Barron 7; N Montgomery 7, D Hutchinson 7, M Kiely 7; C Dunford 6, S Bennett 8, J Prendergast 6. Subs: T Barron 7 for De Búrca (22), A Gleeson 7 for Dunford (51), Patrick Fitzgerald 7 for Prendergast (60), Paudie Fitzgerald 6 for Montgomery (60).

REF – L Gordon (Galway)