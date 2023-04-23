| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men

Munster SHC round-robin: Limerick 1-18, Waterford 0-19

Limerick's William O'Donoghue in action against Waterford's Tom Barron during their Munster SHC encounter at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick's William O'Donoghue in action against Waterford's Tom Barron during their Munster SHC encounter at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick's William O'Donoghue in action against Waterford's Tom Barron during their Munster SHC encounter at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Limerick's William O'Donoghue in action against Waterford's Tom Barron during their Munster SHC encounter at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

The scenery changes, the story stays the same, but maybe only in the realm of book-keeping.

A broad expectation that Limerick would be sedate as an orchestra just warming up here slowly found the status of reckless conceit, Waterford coursing the champions to the line in Thurles.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy