‘They were the better team today and that’s it’ – Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng gives All-Ireland final verdict

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng paid tribute to a ‘fantastic’ Limerick team after the Treaty county overpowered the Cats to win a fourth All-Ireland title in a row.

Despite leading 1-9 to 0-9 at the break, Kilkenny were blown away in the second half as Limerick hit their stride to run out 0-30 to 2-15 winners.

Speaking to RTÉ after the game, Lyng said a few refereeing decisions went against his side as Limerick started to get on top.

"They get a run on you and they got some fantastic scores out the field," Lyng said.

"Probably a few decisions they got at crucial times as well, maybe 50/50 calls and the reality is that we needed to get any of those today.

"There were times that we had chances that we needed to be taking and we didn't take them. We needed to be taking everything.

"Our players were outstanding all year, they gave everything today and sometimes you just aren't good enough on the day."

Lyng was pleased with his side’s first-half effort but admitted that John Kiely’s men are deserving champions after an impressive second period.

"There's no magic to it, the lads just worked really hard throughout the field,” Lyng said of Kilkenny’s first half.

"We had our matchups well and attacked the puckout. We have been hurling really well but we need to be taking our chances. Even at half time, I felt there were a couple of chances we needed to take.

"They got a run and they got scores from everywhere. But they are quality hurlers and credit to them, they are a fantastic team. We have to suck it up, they were the better team today and that's it."