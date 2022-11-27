‘They were bullying us around the middle of the field’ – Ballyhale Shamrocks rebound to defeat Naas with ease

It’s not every day you win a championship match by 12 points and afterwards admit your team was bullied around the middle of Croke Park.

But that’s how Ballyhale Shamrocks boss Pat Hoban viewed the first half of yesterday’s AIB Leinster club senior hurling

semi-final – and especially a fraught opening quarter for the five-in-a-row champions of Kilkenny.

It had been a momentous week for TJ Reid, who celebrated the arrival of his first baby daughter. However, any warm, fuzzy feelings of fatherhood were promptly knocked into the middle of next week by an electrifying start from the 9/1 outsiders from Naas.

By the 15th minute, when the metronomic Jack Sheridan tapped over a routine free, the 2022

All-Ireland intermediate champions led by 1-5 to 0-2.

If that sounds borderline implausible, consider this: Ballyhale ’keeper Dean Mason had already completed a hat-trick of saves (to deny Brian Byrne, Sheridan and Byrne again) before Cathal Dowling pounced on the rebound from that second Byrne chance to finally hit the green flag jackpot for Naas … and the game wasn’t even eight minutes old.

Meanwhile, in the midst of this early onslaught, their opening 1-5 salvo was offset by six wides and a couple of undercooked point attempts in the first 16 minutes.

In other words, Naas led by six and “it could have been more,” Hoban reflected. “Our goalie pulled off two great saves, and they had at least four or five scoreable wides. Nearly unbelievable to be ahead at half-time.

“Beyond the scoreboard, they outworked us, outmuscled us. They were bullying us around the middle of the field. We had inter-county players being pushed around the place. Naas are a big, physical, athletic team and they really proved it.”

Yet by half-time – for all the tigerish turnovers forced by Naas, for all the defiance of centre-back Rian Boran and the expert finishing of Sheridan – Ballyhale had recovered to such an extent that they led by 1-11 to 1-10.

As so often happens when valiant outsiders fail to maximise their opportunity, the game quickly slipped beyond the reach of Naas after half-time. The concession of two rapid-fire goals – from Joey Cuddihy in the 39th minute and Eoin Cody barely 30 seconds later – effectively killed the contest.

Cuddihy’s goal was reward for a soaring catch; Cody’s daisy-cutter finish from fully 25 metres came with referee Thomas Gleeson playing advantage for a clear foul on the Kilkenny man.

“The two goals definitely defined the outcome of the game and pushed the Shamrocks into a position where they were never going to be caught,” reflected Naas boss Tom Mullally.

“We played reasonably well (in) the first half, created chances – but in this kind of game, if you’re not finishing those chances, you’re leaving the opposition in it.”

Thus, shaken and stirred, the Shamrocks advance to another Leinster final, where they will face Kilmacud Crokes back at GAA headquarters this coming Sunday.

Not for the first time, nor surely the last either, Reid finished as their top-scorer with 1-6.

Like many colleagues, the 35-year-old talisman for club and county had struggled to make any initial headway – he hit an early wide and was even pinged for an illegal handpass. But his 21st-minute penalty (won by Colin Fennelly, who had been released on goal by Reid) was key to eroding the underdog’s early bite, as well as cutting the deficit to just a point.

And with victory long assured, Reid spent the last few minutes picking out Adrian Mullen for a brace and brother Eoin for another point in between an audacious

over-the-top pass to Fennelly that nearly led to a fourth goal.

New dad TJ could be forgiven if hurling wasn’t the first thing on his mind this past week. “If you were speaking to him now, he’s absolutely over the moon,” said Hoban. “They’ve had a tough old year around Ballyhale, so good news. TJ is in a great space.

“To be fair, he’s done very little training. He’s been carrying a knock since the All-Ireland, so we’ve had to manage it.”

While Hoban was enthused by the second-half improvement from his half-backs and midfield, he conceded that the way they were outworked in the first half was a “big concern”.

He also expressed some mild misgivings about “a little bit of showboating near the end, lads trying to get on the scoreboard maybe. That’s something in a tighter game you couldn’t afford.”

More positively, he believes the form graph has been “a bit more consistent” than last season when Shamrocks were cruelly pipped to another All-Ireland title by Ballygunner.

This point was echoed by his opposite number, himself a Kilkenny man. As for where to now for Naas, Mullally concluded: “I haven’t got a crystal ball … all I know is today that there’s gaps between us and the Shamrocks, and it’s whether we can stick together is the first thing; secondly whether we have the ambition to close up those gaps. And that will only reveal itself over the course of the next 12 months.”

SCORERS – Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f); E Cody 1-2; A Mullen 0-4; J Cuddihy 1-0; R Corcoran, D Corcoran, P Mullen 0-3 each; E Reid 0-1. Naas: J Sheridan 0-12 (9f); C Dowling 1-0; K Whelan 0-2; H Carroll, J Burke 0-1 each.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS – D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, K Corcoran; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, P Mullen; J Cuddihy, TJ Reid, A Mullen; E Kenneally, C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs: N Shortall for Cuddihy (50), B Butler for K Corcoran (62), E Reid for A Mullen (62).

NAAS – C Gallagher; J McKeon, R Kelly, P O’Donoghue; H Carroll, R Boran, K Whelan; C Boran, S Leacy; K Aherne, J Sheridan, J Burke; C Sheridan, B Byrne, C Dowling. Subs: C Dowling for Aherne (49), F O’Sullivan for Kelly (56), D Mac Donncha for R Boran (59), R Monaghan for Burke (61), L Walsh for Sheridan (62),

REF – T Gleeson (Dublin).