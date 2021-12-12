‘They deserve better’ - Loughmore fume as McGraths see red in bitter end to dual club’s fairytale year

John McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney, right, is shown the red card by Johnny Murphy during the Munster Club SHC semi-final in Dungarvan. Photo: Sportsfile

With the wind and rain hissing their indifference across Fraher Field, Frankie McGrath railed against the cumulative circumstance of Loughmore-Castleiney’s fairytale season juddering to an end.

A 19th consecutive weekend on the go for Tipperary’s dual champions petered out in dismal conditions and the frankly bizarre scenario of star Tipperary brothers, Noel and John McGrath, both sitting in the stand following controversial red cards.

Ballygunner thus march on to yet another Munster club final, but the eight-in-a-row Waterford kingpins will know that there was quite a lot for Loughmore manager McGrath to vent his frustration over after a game played under lights and in truly filthy conditions.

There was particular anger over Noel’s 22nd-minute dismissal for a shoulder into the ribcage of Ballygunner midfielder Paddy Leavey, just seconds after Loughmore’s captain had been left on the floor in an off-the ball incident.

Though trailing 0-4 to 1-6 at the time, the Tipp side were more than holding their own into the face of a wicked gale, Stephen O’Keeffe having already twice saved brilliantly to deny John McGrath green flags.

That first Ballygunner goal was scored in the seventh minute by Kevin Mahony from Leavey’s pass and their ploy of deploying Dessie Hutchinson and Billy O’Keeffe as a two-man inside attacking line (and, occasionally, just Hutchinson as a one) was reaping major dividends.

Hutchinson, held scoreless in their quarter-final romp against Ballyea, was on the board inside 24 seconds here and had three to his name within just nine minutes, Lorcan Egan struggling desperately to cope.

Then that moment when the eldest of the McGrath brothers got the line, Limerick referee Johnny Murphy – presumably deeming his shoulder frontal – and Loughmore’s day (and season) suddenly hanging on threadbare cables.

Replays suggested the verdict harsh and, given the player’s record of sportsmanship it did seem a remarkably plenary call. Loughmore’s manager certainly thought so.

“Sure what happened prior to Noel’s sending-off?” McGrath asked afterwards. “It’s the incident before it. I mean somebody put a hurley into Noel’s helmet like. You were all near enough, we all heard it. And that’s not an event at all so it’s not?

“If Noel is sent off for some event . . . like I couldn’t see that it was a sending-off either. Maybe the video will tell us something else.

“But these guys absolutely deserve better. For the game to have to be played under floodlights today like . . . two outstanding teams . . . and we have to play . . . no disrespect to the people who have to look after the pitch . . . but today was the big hurling match of the day and we played on a poor pitch, under lights. Was that necessary?

“So the powers that be that promote the game have some soul-searching to do. We’re doing our best to promote it. Absolutely. You’ve seen what we’ve been doing for the last number of months. And we got rightly lauded for it and stuff.

“But it’s a bit hard to take then at the end of the road to be treated like that. And that’s no disrespect to the people that look after the pitch. They do the best that they can. But big teams in Leinster can go to Croke Park to play their games so they can.

“I mean that’s the very least that players are entitled to at this time of year. If they want the club season to happen at this time of the year . . . then take the games to the playable pitches. Páirc Uí Chaoimh isn’t too far from here, an outstanding facility. Why couldn’t it have been played there?

“I’m sure Ballygunner wouldn’t have had any problem going there either. So the powers that be have soul-searching to do. Today is the first day I’ve gone on a little bit of a rant, but I think I’m justified. And if I’m not justified, let somebody come back to me and convince me otherwise.”

Despite losing their captain, Loughmore still got to the break just 0-9 to 1-8 behind and very much in touch, John McGrath’s free-taking sublime into the gale and Ciarán Connolly outstanding in midfield. They then rode their luck a little when Stephen O’Keeffe blazed a 35th-minute penalty wide but it was the award of a similar opportunity to the Tipp champions that, perversely, all but ended their challenge.

Before that, mind, they’d had further reason for complaint, Mikey Mahoney drilling home a 41st-minute Ballygunner goal after seeming to charge straight through Brian McGrath with an apparent frontal charge during the build-up.

Ten minutes later, came that award of a Loughmore penalty and John McGrath seeming to flick at Philip Mahony with his hurley when the ’Gunner captain was slow to release the sliotar.

McGrath’s second yellow also meant the penalty decision overturned and, from there, 13th-man Loughmore were a team, clearly, left on life-support.

Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan echoed McGrath’s frustration at a game of this importance played in such conditions, but it was Frankie McGrath’s anger that left the most enduring echo.

“My first thought is that people should have a look at the video and see what’s there,” he said.

“We had two incredible hurlers ended up above in the stand. Somebody would need to stand back and have a look at that. Two guys who have incredible disciplinary records.

“Given the two characters involved, I feel pretty sure somebody got something wrong somewhere.

“So if I’m annoyed . . . I am annoyed, incredibly annoyed. I mean we’ve had 19 weeks in a row and this is the standard that we got when we came down here.

“Our guys are in there, absolutely gutted. What do they expect when they come down here? They expect at the very, very least fair play. Did they get fair play? Well, I’ll let ye decide that!”

SCORERS –

Ballygunner – D Hutchinson 0-5; K Mahony 1-1; M Mahoney 1-0; Pauric Mahony (2f), P Hogan 0-2 each; B O’Keeffe 0-1.

Loughmore-Castleiney - J McGrath 0-7f; C Connolly 0-3; T Maher and E Connolly 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; D Hutchinson, M Mahony, P Hogan; B O’Keeffe, K Mahony, Pauric Mahony.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for B O’Keeffe (53 mins), C McGrath for Sweeney (61).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: A McGrath; J Ryan, L Egan, J Hennessy; T Maher, J Meagher, B McGrath; C Connolly, T McGrath; E Connolly, E Sweeney, L McGrath; C McGrath, N McGrath, J McGrath.

Subs: C McCormack for C McGrath (43), A Ryan for E Connolly (56), E Maher for T Maher (58), D O’Keeffe for S O’Sullivan (53), J Foley for Hogan (60).