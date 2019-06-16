'They are tired of moral victories' - Mattie Kenny hails Dublin heroes after shocking Galway

Mattie Kenny hailed his Dublin players after they pulled off the shock of the hurling championship by dumping out 2018 All-Ireland finalists Galway following a thrilling encounter at Parnell Park.

Mattie Kenny hailed his Dublin players after they pulled off the shock of the hurling championship by dumping out 2018 All-Ireland finalists Galway following a thrilling encounter at Parnell Park.

The Dubs claimed a dramatic 3-19 to 0-24 win over Micheal Donoghue's side to send Galway out of the Leinster championship on points difference. Dublin will now play a premilinary quarter-final against the winners of the Joe McDonagh Cup, with Wexford and Kilkenny contesting the Leinster final after they drew at Wexford Park.

It was Dublin's biggest championship scalp since beating the Tribesmen in the 2013 Leinster final, after coming up short in the province on a number of occasions over the last two seasons.

Speaking to RTÉ after the game, Kenny paid tribute to his side's fighting spirit, and said that the win was the culmination of a long journey.

"We'll have to see, but it's a little bit of a monkey off their back," Kenny said.

"There was a massive game of hurling there tonight, and if we ended up with a draw or Galway winning by a point, and lads are saying, 'ah it was a great game of hurling.' These Dublin players would say they're tired of them moral victories.

"They want to start getting real victories, and in fairness to them, they're after delivering that tonight."

Donoghue brought Joe Canning in for his first appearance of the championship but a late goal from Chris Crummey sent Dublin on their way to victory.

GAA Newsletter

"It came down to the goal," according to Kenny. "Nothing could separate the sides, and when the goal went in I said we just need to get the next score. If Galway goes down and gets a point, they're back to two, and they'll claw it back again.

"The next score came our way, and that gave the lads the belief to push on."

Online Editors