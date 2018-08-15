'They are the best team physically and speed-wise' - Brendan Cummins predicts an All-Ireland final upset

Tipperary legend Brendan Cummins is predicting an upset in this Sunday's All-Ireland final as he thinks that Limerick's young guns are well placed to end Galway's reign as champions.

The Tribesmen will look to secure a two in-a-row 30 years on from the last time the county won back-to-back titles, while Limerick are looking to bridge a 45-year gap since they last claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Galway are narrow favourites in the bookies but many pundits are tipping Limerick after their powerful comeback against Cork in the semi-final while they have also had an extra week of rest than Galway.

Micheal Donoghue's side edged Clare by one point after a replay in the semi-finals and Cummins thinks that the Treaty county will take confidence from how close their Munster rivals come to dethroning Galway.

Speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Cummins gave the nod to John Kiely's side as he offered his All-Ireland final prediction.

"Limerick have played Galway before and we are basing their last All-Ireland [in 2007] against the best team who every played because that Kilkenny team had you beaten before you came out," Cummins said.

"I don't think this Limerick team will go in thinking Galway are like that. They'll feel that Galway have been ahead in games but other teams have clawed them back. Limerick will think they are better than Clare and they should have beaten them so why can't we?

"The way Limerick are playing at the moment, they are the best team physically and speed-wise. Glillane and Flanagan have an X factor. If they win the middle third battle and stay in it coming down the straight, I think the Limerick fans will be standing up for the last six minutes of this game rather than heading home like the last time. That emotion will carry them home and I think Limerick will get there by a few points."

