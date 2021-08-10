These Limerick hurlers have become the essence of the word ‘team’

Colin Coughlan didn’t have much time to make an impact on his senior championship debut on Saturday evening but his one brief snapshot in the 74th minute spoke volumes about Limerick hurling, present and future.

Coughlan was wearing a red helmet which was just as well because it was the only feature that, at a distance, distinguished him from Kyle Hayes.

Four years younger and just out of Leaving Cert, for those of us less aware of his unique movement and habits, it felt like you were looking at a clone of the powerful wing-back whose propensity for barnstorming runs and clinical finishes for goals have lit up this summer’s hurling.

The dimensions were scarcely different and neither, it seemed, was the instinct to hunt. When Hayes got under a puck-out after Darragh O’Donovan had converted a free at the other end, a scramble developed and the Waterford substitute Mikey Kiely appeared to have control.

But Coughlan got his hand in, made his presence felt and cleared his lines with calm assurance to Tom Morrissey, who fired over his fifth and Limerick’s last score of the day.

It chimed with what had been a recurring feature of the Limerick performance throughout. Waterford played their part in a hugely physical game, executing many turnovers themselves but that suffocating presence that Limerick are able to apply on opponents time and time again yielded so many opportunities.

Sometimes it was collective but often it was one v one situations where the tackle and the contact had to be crisp. In some respects the best was saved until last with Hayes’ flick to disrupt Patrick Curran as he bore down on goal just a minute before Coughlan’s intervention creating the counter-attack that led to the foul for O’Donovan’s free. But up to that point the pressure applied on Waterford players had been all-consuming. Almost every starting Limerick player managed to make at least one clean dispossession.

From Séamus Flanagan’s third-minute tackle on Conor Prunty to Aaron Gillane chasing down Shane Bennett in the 19th minute to thwart Bennett twice in succession, Limerick’s defence began from their furthest line forward.

William O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan were in the thick of everything, Diarmaid Byrnes stood his ground at one point to halt Kieran Bennett with what referee John Keenan deemed legitimate contact, Declan Hannon thieved Dessie Hutchinson, Hayes dislodged just about everyone.

It didn’t seem to matter when they were eight, nine, 10 points up, they chased it in a manner that was Kilkenny at their peak between 2006 and 2009. Those comparisons looked a long way off just a few short months ago but championship wins over Cork, Tipperary and now Waterford by the same margin as last year’s All-Ireland final has elevated this team to a different place.

They have become the epitome of the word ‘team’, selfless and always willing to play the team-mate in a better position, rarely taking on the ‘glory’ shot or pass. Doesn’t every team seek to do that? Perhaps. But Limerick seem to do it more often. And just better.

How many times on Saturday, with Waterford squeezing every inch, did they have the nerve and trust in each other to play their way out of trouble?

With difficult underfoot conditions, keeping the balance to continue knitting moves together that had all the smoothness of an Olympic baton transfer was quite the achievement.

Read More

The consistency of selection that John Kiely and his management team have been able to make now over four years has helped to create those conditions of trust.

Mike Casey and Richie English may have fallen down the defensive pecking order with cruciate ligament injuries veering them off course while Graeme Mulcahy, more than a decade at the coalface, has had to take a step back.

But the others have been a constant presence with Will O’Donoghue and Peter Casey coming off the Na Piarsaigh conveyor belt and O’Donovan benefiting from that inspired sequence of positional switches that has brought Cian Lynch to centre-forward, Hayes to wing-back and Dan Morrissey to full-back. Morrissey has strong competition but as it stands all three can claim to be the game’s best exponents in those three positions.

There is still a road to travel. Cork are resurgent, their lungs filled with oxygen from that championship win over Clare and their support mobilised and excited at this prospect of a ‘free’ shot after the exhilaration of Sunday’s extra-time win over Kilkenny and the manner in which they achieved it.

But Limerick are on a path to greatness. And in Coughlan and others they are developing players who, when the time comes, will propagate naturally and sustain the present run. It may not yield Dublin football levels of success but it will keep them at the forefront.