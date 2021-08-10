| 13.9°C Dublin

These Limerick hurlers have become the essence of the word ‘team’

Colm Keys

breaking ball

New kid on the block: Colin Coughlan, in action for the Limerick U-20s, is ready to make a big impact at senior level. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Colin Coughlan didn’t have much time to make an impact on his senior championship debut on Saturday evening but his one brief snapshot in the 74th minute spoke volumes about Limerick hurling, present and future.

Coughlan was wearing a red helmet which was just as well because it was the only feature that, at a distance, distinguished him from Kyle Hayes.

Four years younger and just out of Leaving Cert, for those of us less aware of his unique movement and habits, it felt like you were looking at a clone of the powerful wing-back whose propensity for barnstorming runs and clinical finishes for goals have lit up this summer’s hurling.

