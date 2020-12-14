'There's no point resting on this and thinking it's enough' - Cian Lynch insists Treaty only starting

EVEN in the first flush of Limerick’s All-Ireland victory, Cian Lynch said something that must send a chill down the collective spine of the chasing pack.

No resting on laurels. No thinking that two is enough.

We’re only slightly paraphrasing.

You won’t hear the word ‘legacy’ referenced by this all-conquering collective but, for a county that could boast just one All-Ireland SHC title in 77 attempts leading up to their 2018 breakthrough, you get the sense they have already created one. Moreover, they mightn’t even be half-finished.

After a fallow first season under John Kiely, they have now landed two leagues, two Munsters and – the ultimate benchmark – a brace of All-Irelands over the following three years.

But for that semi-final slip-up against Kilkenny, we could now be talking a hat-trick of championships and the first calls to split Limerick in two.

If, as they say, it takes a good team to win one All-Ireland and a great one to snaffle two, then it’s equally fair to report that the satisfaction of backing up 2018 means “everything really” to Lynch and his comrades.

“As I said, you don’t want to be sitting on your laurels and being known as a team that just won one All-Ireland back in 2018,” he reflected.

“And for us it was always just testing ourselves and moving on, and embracing the next challenge. That’s the attitude we need to keep as well. There’s no point, heading into 2021, resting on this and thinking that it’s enough.

“We want to keep driving and keep pushing each other. We saw the (under) 20s and minors playing on Saturday. They’re going to push and keep lads coming through, and that’s what it’s about – it’s about blooding lads and pushing lads on. And making days like this special.

“Please God, in the future, we’ll be able to have supporters here and our families, which will make it a lot more special to them as well.”

Typically, you might say, they achieved their primary 2020 goal without any goals at all for the third game running. No matter when you can rattle up 30 points instead. And even less of a quibble in the context of a season in danger of never reaching second base after the first lockdown in March.

How difficult was that as a player?

“What we tried to do was focus on the now,” Lynch explained. “We’d club championship, which was played off first. We all went back to our clubs and embraced that and enjoyed that.

“When we got the go-ahead from the Government and from the GAA to go training in Limerick, we all went back in. You take it week by week. It was actually a short championship, on the broader scale of things.

“For us, we were so happy and grateful that we were able to get out of the house and embrace each other, because there’s plenty of people around the country who have been confined, have been isolated, and are not allowed leave the house due to their own health risks.

“So, we want to dedicate that to those people and the sacrifices they’re making so we can go out and do stuff like this. It’s huge.”

Many of this Limerick team, Lynch included, graduated from the school of hard knocks of letting two potential All-Ireland minor titles slip through their grasp.

“You get massive knocks in life,” the Patrickswell clubman reflected. “It’s about picking yourself up and moving forward. Like, we still remember the minor semi-final 2013 (against Galway) and minor All-Ireland final 2014 (against Kilkenny), and they’re little regrets that we’d have inside … they do sit in the back of the mind, sit in the bottom of the heart, and you want to rectify it. But, as I said, if we keep dwelling on the past there’ll be no future.”

As for the immediate future, Lynch stressed: “We’ll enjoy these few weeks, we’ll enjoy the Christmas, because it has been a massively mentally draining year, for not only us but for everyone in the country.

“It’s been constant worry, constant paranoia, whether you’re doing something right or wrong; whether you’re going into a shop and you’re not sanitising the hands. Just small things like that, so we’re going to enjoy the break in the right fashion, go home and embrace our families, embrace each other, and look to next year and don’t look beyond that.

“All we had over the last four or five months was each other. We really only had the 36 lads who were going to training. We couldn’t socialise with our other friends because you’re staying in your bubble.

“So, this is what it’s about. Christmas has come early for us and for Limerick, thank God.”

