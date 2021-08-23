‘There’s no doubt that Liam Cahill would ideally be the man’ – Brendan Cummins expects Waterford boss to take Tipperary reins

Tipperary legend Brendan Cummins expects plenty of activity over the coming weeks in the race to fill the Premier hurling hot-seat with Liam Cahill "the man" for the job after Liam Sheedy's resignation last week.

The hurling merry-go-round is in full swing with Waterford boss Cahill being strongly linked with the high-profile post in his native county having led the Tipp minors to All-Ireland success in 2016 before adding All-Ireland titles at U-21 (2018) and U-20 ('19).

Cummins revealed that there are "a lot of names floating around" to fill the vacancy and the five-time All-Star insists that management teams must be confirmed sooner rather than later in Tipp and Waterford if they are to hit the ground running in 2022 and challenge Limerick.

"I think there's no doubt that Liam Cahill would ideally be the man. The rumours around this neck of the woods are that Darragh Egan and William Maher, who was in the frame the last time when Liam Cahill was up against him to get the job, (are also in the mix)," the former Tipp goalkeeper told The Throw-In podcast.

"There's a lot of names floating around, I just hope in Tipp in the coming month or two that it can be all bedded down. I think from Waterford's point of view, they are the team best positioned to challenge Limerick. The way they play, the way they run the ball, the athleticism they have.

"They're a long way down the road in their weights programme, everything is teed up and Tadhg de Búrca is back so that's a huge help for Waterford. For both Waterford and Tipp, I just hope in the next two to three weeks that it's all sorted out for both counties.

"If Liam Cahill does decide to go to Tipp, that'll be great news in my book for Tipperary but for Waterford there will be hole there and they need to fill it, and fill it quickly."

Cummins suggested marquee names like Clare legend Anthony Daly and eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner Eddie Brennan as possible replacements should Cahill vacate his Déise post and he expects a "tricky" transition for both Tipp and Waterford.

"Going into senior inter-county management is a big step so whether you're talking about Waterford trying to go for Dalo or Eddie Brennan or something like that, it takes a period of time to get the right person in.

"And to sell the job to them and for them to maybe sell themselves and make the perfect match and get on with the players. That transition is going to be tricky and both Tipperary and Waterford are going to have to manage it and that'll be the challenge in the next month to six weeks."