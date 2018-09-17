The Dublin hurlers have been dealt a massive blow with the news that Pat Gilroy has stepped down from his role as manager. Dublin officials confirmed the news late last night with Gilroy citing work commitments as the reason for his decision.

There's an obvious replacement for Pat Gilroy in Dublin - but new appointment could be already too late for 2019

The former football All-Ireland winning manager had been given a three-year term last year ahead of the 2018 season, but considerable travel involved with work has been cited as the principal reason why he couldn't continue.

This will disappoint everyone associated with hurling in Dublin as it was clear, after a rough start in the league, that Gilroy and his management team were making progress.

Only for some bad luck and a controversial refereeing call in the late stages of their Leinster SHC opener against Kilkenny in Parnell Park, Gilory's charges would have notched a famous victory over the Cats.

However, there was enough in that performance to signal that the St Vincent's clubman had put the team on the right road.

Wih optimism fuelled and having brought back a number of the players who had either been dropped by his predecessor Ger Cunninham or left the squad during the Cork man's three-year reign, Gilroy had indicated his intention to continue the rebuilding job in 2019. but then came this shock statement last night.

"It was a huge honour for me to be selected to manage the Dublin senior hurling team and I was delighted that I was able to make a contribution during the past year," Gilroy said in an official statement.

"Unfortunately my work commitments involves a considerable amount of overseas travel and it will not be possible for me to continue in this role.

"I would like to express my appreciation to my management and backroom team who were very supportive at all times and to the players for their exceptional commitment and dedication. Thanks also to the county board and the clubs for their encouragement and assistance."

After a listless Division 1B campaign where the men from the capital recorded just two victories against Antrim and Laois from their five matches, Dublin came within seconds of beating Kilkenny in in their first Leinster SHC match in the newly-rejigged structure.

Similarly, they led in injury-time against Wexford in Wexford Park in their next match but ended up on the losing side again by two points.

They then preserved their Leinster SHC status by beating Offaly by 13 points in Parnell Park before going down by just a single point to Galway in Salthill in what was effectively a dead rubber.

The Dublin county board now face a wholly unexpected appointment headache.

Dublin county board chairman Sean Shanley paid tribute to Gilroy and indicated that he and his executive will start the process of finding a replacement in the coming weeks. But some will worry - despite an obvious candidate in Cuala manager Mattie Kenny - that a new appointment could be already too late for the 2019 season.

Former Galway boss Anthony Cunningham worked with Gilroy as one of his selectors and could, in theory, be appointed with limited disruption to the setup.

However, Mickey Whelan, Paddy O'Donoghue and Seán Brady are all Gilroy's appointments and may not be inclined to continue under a new manager.

Gilroy's reign as Dublin football manager ended somewhat unexpectedly in 2012 when he was forced to step down after four years in charge when he moved to England for work reasons.

