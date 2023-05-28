‘There’s an absolute buzz in that dressing room’ – Tom Morrissey sounds warning to Limerick’s rivals

Tom Morrissey struck an ominous tone for Limerick’s rivals as the All-Ireland champions reached a fifth consecutive Munster final courtesy of their single point defeat of Cork at the Gaelic Grounds.

With Tipperary surprisingly going down to Waterford, John Kiely’s men now find themselves facing Clare on June 11 having gone into Sunday’s game under the very real threat of championship eviction.

“There’s a buzz there really at the moment, it hasn’t really sunk in” said Morrissey. “We just had to make sure we got through to an All-Ireland series. That’s all that we could do... you always hear people talking about controlling the controllables, unfortunately with the results the way they went in the first three games all we could control today was getting a win and ensuring our place in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final and finishing in the top three in Munster.

“To get the news when we got into the dressing room that a Munster final awaits us…there’s an absolute buzz going around in that dressing room at the moment.

“It was already that way getting a win in such a tight game today against Cork. It was brilliant to get such a good result to make sure we extended our summer. But to get to a Munster final... I think we all remember last year and the game that played out so you can’t but wait for that.

“It’ll be unreal and we’ll enjoy today and really looking forward to the two weeks’ build-up to that.”

Morrissey played down any idea that Limerick went into the Cork game under the most intense pressure to keep their season alive.

“To be honest, it didn’t really play on our minds” he said. “I think I speak for the whole panel that was involved, we get excited with games like that. It doesn’t affect us that we might be out but knock-out hurling does excite us and gives a bit of an edge to a game.

“We weren’t focusing on the negative side of knock-out hurling. We relish that challenge, we love it. These are the days you play for. You train so hard and I don’t think you let the negatives seep it.

“You focus on the positives. We did get the win and there was a slim possibility at the start that we could get into a Munster final if we did win. That’s all that was going through our heads all week, just huge excitement for today and making sure that we delivered a performance and we knew that would hopefully be good enough for us to get over the line and get a win and whatever laid in store after that laid in store and thankfully it’s a Munster final.”

For weeks the champions have had to cope with all manner of innuendo and rumour fizzing around them, yet Morrissey was adamant it it had little impact.

“We’ve been around the block a long time” he said. “We’ve a lot of experience in that. Maybe each player might be different, I don’t delve into it that much (outside talk), I don’t really come across it that much.

“I talk to Richie English and he’s a man who tells me you can block all words on social media so you can be sure I have ‘Limerick’, I have ‘hurling’, I have all other opposition teams blocked on Twitter and stuff, so I don’t really see much of it, to be honest. There are ways to shelter yourself from it. You can talk about what you want to talk about, we have business to do and that’s what we do.”

Morrissey believed this performance was brewing in the champions.

“There might be talk about what’s going on outside, but we knew performances were improving” he said. “While results marginally might have gone against us, we knew we were improving. There was another improvement out there today and luckily we came out on the right side of it. We were just focused on improving as we always do and it’s been that way since the first day against Waterford, we have stepped up each game a little bit.

“Thankfully, we got the result we needed because there was no point improving today without the result. That was the most important thing today and thankfully we got it.”

Morrissey laughed off any idea that it might have suited Limerick to sidestep a another bruising Munster final against near neighbours, Clare.

“You’re telling me do I not want to go to a Munster final?” he asked with incredulity. “As a player, that’s absolutely ludicrous. The players inside there relish days like today and we’re going to relish a Munster final and the challenge and the excitement as a player.

“You don’t play to go the backdoor route. You play to play on big days, Munster final. It’s been a fantastic championship so far and to be involved in the showpiece event that’s what you want. You don’t want it any other way.”