‘There’s a confidence in every club hurler in Limerick’ – Tony Considine

Tony Considine: ''Maybe I’m a bit biased, and not afraid to say it! I fancy Kilmallock to get that back-to-back.” Photo: Sportsfile

As Tony Considine sees it, a rising tide lifts all boats. The eye-watering success of the Limerick hurling team has obviously been predicated, to a significant degree, on what’s happening at the club coalface. But, equally, all those All-Ireland titles – four in five seasons – are fuelling self-belief at every level of the game.

“There’s a real confidence now in Limerick hurling. There’s a real confidence in every fella that’s playing club hurling in Limerick as well,” says Considine, the former Clare selector and manager, who steered Kilmallock to last year’s Limerick SHC title.

“Even down to the junior and intermediate, they’re all saying, ‘Look at Gearóid Hegarty, he’s from a junior club, St Patrick’s’ – he was the Hurler of the Year a couple of years ago. Séamus Flanagan is from an intermediate club, Feohanagh. Seán Finn is from an intermediate club in Bruff.

“So they’re all saying, at every level in Limerick, ‘Hey lads, we have a chance of getting in this panel here if we show our hand.’ I remember, going back to our own time when Clare were winning All-Irelands in the 1990s, we won six club titles on the go in Munster – the ’Bridge (Sixmilebridge), Clarecastle, Wolfe Tones, Doora-Barefield.

“They won because the county was on a high as regards hurling. And I think Limerick have the same now.”

Considine was on Ger Loughnane’s management team when Clare emerged from the wilderness to win Liam MacCarthy twice (in ’95 and ’97) and three Munster titles . . . yet he almost qualifies as an honorary Limerick man at this stage, given his history of success on the club scene.

In 2005, he steered a Garryspillane team, that included John Kiely, to its only Limerick SHC triumph. History was made against Kilmallock, with whom Considine then won three more county championships during two spells stretching over six seasons, in 2010, 2012 and again last year.

He called time on his two-year stint after they succumbed to Ballygunner in the Munster club final last January, but he’ll be an interested spectator at the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Sunday when his former charges put their Limerick crown on the line against Na Piarsaigh (4.15, live on TG4).

Kilmallock may be holders but their city rivals, All-Ireland champions in 2016, are final favourites.

“Patrickswell were odds-on favourites going into the county final last year as well . . . Kilmallock won’t worry about that,” Considine maintains.

“I just feel that Kilmallock are in a good spot. It’s kind of a replica of last year really, because we were in trouble against a team called Ballybrown last year, barely survived that, 2-20 to 27 points, we won it by a point and very, very lucky to get out of it. But after that then, momentum gathered and we got to the final and won it.”

This year they found themselves in semi-final trouble, seven down at one stage to Doon, “but they hung in and eventually Robbie Egan came on and got a goal that won the match for them”, their former boss points out.

“That’s the thing that’s huge about Kilmallock – it’s always the character of the team. They just never, ever give up. They keep at it. And they’re all very good hurlers as well.

“OK, Na Piarsaigh were odds-on favourites to win the championship before there was ever a ball pucked. And maybe they’re thinking bigger than the Limerick championship as well. I’d know a lot more about Kilmallock, obviously, but this is a game I’m really looking forward to.

“Maybe I’m a bit biased, and not afraid to say it! I fancy Kilmallock to get that back-to-back.”

As for the big picture, the Clareman in Considine refutes any suggestion of jealousy as he looks in on these epochal times for Limerick hurling.

“I was reared alongside Limerick, in a place called Cratloe. I suppose most of the things I did in my life, I did them in Limerick when I was a young lad,” he explains.

“It was always Tipp, Cork and Kilkenny in my time . . . it’s great to see a team like Limerick coming up there. And they are a great hurling county.

“Everyone classes Limerick as a rugby city – maybe it is. But now when you go into Limerick you’ll see young lads and they have hurleys and helmets, they have Limerick jerseys on them. And as a hurling man, that has to be good for the game.

“They know that this is a golden era for Limerick hurling. I was talking to Ger Hegarty, Gearóid’s father, who’s a real sound guy and delighted that Limerick are going so well. But he’d always say, ‘Look, the day will come when we won’t be going as well – so we have to enjoy this, and grab everything that we can’.

“And that’s what they’re doing really. When you’re listening to the Limerick lads being interviewed, you have to say they’re real solid guys. They’re very grounded.

“I would think that grounding comes from the man that’s manager. I think John Kiely would have a huge, huge role to play in that. And fair play to them.”