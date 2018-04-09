Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan feels Michael Ryan will have a lot to think about after his side's meek second half display in yesterday's National League final defeat to Kilkenny.

'There was a trip to Australia at stake' - Eddie Brennan believes Tipp's submissive second half display raises serious questions

The Premier county led at the break despite playing into the elements but were overwhelmed physically in the second period as Brian Cody's men took control.

Tipp won just three of their 17 puck outs in the second half as they were strangled by the Cats. Speaking on RTE 2FM's Game On, Brennan said the Tipp capitulation will give Ryan plenty of food for thought as he prepares for the Munster championship.

"I thought when the challenge was thrown down to Tipp just after half-time, they just didn't respond and that's what is going to leave Michael Ryan with a lot to ponder," he said. "I'm not saying this with a black and amber hat on me, it's a genuine question that the Tipp supporters have. Where is the real fight?

"A side issue... there was a trip to Australia at stake yesterday and I know people might laugh at that but I'm just saying that was a time to throw down the challenge and say, 'This is where we're going to find out where out mettle is'. "To me the most disappointing thing for Michael Ryan was that out of the guys who were getting their run in the side, save for Jason Forde and Alan Flynn, who has been the find of the league for me, they were the only two up front when .

"Tipp needed someone to catch a puck out, drive through the heart of the Kilkenny defence, take a bit of punishment and win a free and they just didn't seem to be willing to do that." Brennnan also felt that the Tipp manager got one of his key match-ups wrong by asking Ronan Maher to mark TJ Reid.

"I thought yesterday, and far be it for me to tell Michael Ryan his business, but in my my opinion they may have erred in picking Ronan Maher(to mark Reid), who is a class act, because I felt physically he wasn't going to be able for TJ and the energy TJ brings.

"If I was Michael Ryan yesterday, I would have thrown down the challenge to Padraic Maher and say 'off you go' and get the rest of the lads to take up the slack."

