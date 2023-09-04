‘There is a challenge there but I believe the players are there to do it’ - Keith Rossiter relishing Wexford hurling job

It may have come quicker than anticipated but Keith Rossiter is relishing the challenge of turning around the fortunes of the Wexford senior hurlers.

This season was a disastrous one in the sunny south east as a shock defeat to Westmeath saw them flirting with relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup before they eventually saved their bacon against Kilkenny.

That was Darragh Egan's final act as Wexford boss with Rossiter, who had managed the Model Under-20s to successive Leinster final appearances in 2022-'23, chosen to lead them forward.

The 39-year-old, who worked under Davy Fitzgerald from 2017 to '21, knows it won't be easy but he feels that the raw materials are there to make a mark.

"I don't know in management is there ever a really perfect time to take over your senior team. I was probably realistically looking at another year with the U-20s," Rossiter told RTÉ Radio One.

"And I thought Darragh was going to get the third year but it didn't turn out that way. When the call came then, Jesus I was delighted to sit down and talk to the right people about it.

"It's a matter of timing. I don't know if there's ever a right time but it's going to be a great challenge and one I'm really looking forward to. There is a challenge there but I believe the players are there to do it.

"A great bunch of players, good guys, I know a lot about them, I hurled with a few of them. I was there with Davy for five years and I saw a lot of them coming in so the nucleus of that panel is still there.

"Luckily, I've seen about a 100-odd players from the age of 17 to 21 over the last two years so I have fairly good idea of what's coming through as well so that's to my advantage.

"To be realistic about it, coming out of U-20 are you going to set the heather blazing I suppose with the seniors? Probably not for a year or two but I suppose it's my job to transition those guys into it so they will eventually be part of the senior squad."

Having called time on his Wexford career at the end of 2014, Rossiter's playing days overlapped with current players like Lee Chin, Matt O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe and Conor McDonald and he knows the dynamic is now different.

Difficult conversations may need to be had along while the Oulart-The Ballagh clubman knows that his squad needs to avoid the lengthy injury list which has undermined their charge in recent seasons.

"It's respect to be honest. I bring a lot of it back down to that, trust, honesty and respect. The guys that are in there are good guys," Rossiter said.

"So once I'm straight with them and I'm telling them exactly how it is, the good, the bad and the ugly, friendships aside, that's the job that's in hand, that's what has to be done.

"All those are man enough to take whatever I have to say to them. It will be good at times but more than likely it's not going to be great other times and that's the way hurling is, that's the way sport is.

"But I think they're going to be man enough to take it on their chin, whatever comes their way and move on from it and please God make them better players as well.

"Getting the best 15 on the field on any given day, that's the challenge. With the calendar with the way it's so jam-packed, it's getting the right people on the field come championship time.

"And getting everyone game time and having everyone on the same page and training hard together and working together as a unit, there's the challenge."

Rossiter has followed the mantra of "surrounding yourself with the best people possible" and he hopes to add to his impressive backroom team of David Franks, Frank Flannery, Damien Fitzhenry and Éanna Martin in the coming weeks.

He is under no illusions about the task at hand, though, and the level of scrutiny that comes with his position.

"It's a massive juggling act and you don't get any chance to breathe in it, the results will be there for everyone to see and the criticism will be there as well if they go wrong for you," he said.

"But there's a bigger plan here. It's about gaining momentum along the way, the way you play as you go through the League, get a couple of wins under your belt, get a bit of confidence going into the championship."