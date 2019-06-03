Donal Óg Cusack says a 'major review' is needed in Waterford hurling following the Deise's third defeat on the bounce in the Munster Championship.

Donal Óg Cusack says a 'major review' is needed in Waterford hurling following the Deise's third defeat on the bounce in the Munster Championship.

'Their form has been atrocious' - Donal Óg Cusack says Waterford hurling needs a 'major review' following thrashing

Páraic Fanning's men were destroyed by All Ireland champions Limerick, 2-24 to 0-10 in Walsh Park on Sunday, leaving Fanning to pick up the pieces on another day to forget for Waterford hurling.

"Their form has been atrocious, for want of a better description," said former Cork keeper Donal Óg Cusack on the Sunday Game.

"To be honest, since the 2017 All-Ireland final they have been on a losing streak. It's going to be extremely hard to pick it up. I think there's a major review needed within the Waterford set-up and as a total, not just on the field."

Henry Shefflin agreed: "We thought there would have been some soul searching the last two weeks. We thought today they were going to come with something different and it was worse. The performance was worse today."

Donal Óg added that the word coming from Waterford is that there is a conveyor belt of young talent coming through and questioned the management team.

"They've some fantastic players. A good friend of mine has been involved with UCC for the last number of years and he's been continuously been telling me that the best young players there are from Waterford," added Cusack.

"I think someone needs to go. I know from a player's point of view, when you believe so much in a management, and if you think that the new management that's come in aren't going to advance you - it's like if you did a degree and you wanted to push on and do a Masters pr a PhD that you're possibly being brought back to secondary school.

GAA Newsletter

"That can happen and that perception can exist. When that happens there's big trouble in the camp."

Online Editors