The yo-yo world of a hurling wannabe – Offaly's Michael Fennelly hopes ‘tough love’ of Division 1 will steel Faithful

Michael Fennelly spent most of his inter-county playing career as the midfield powerhouse of an often-unstoppable Kilkenny force. He is now adapting to a very different challenge, as Offaly manager, and it won’t get any easier against Cork in O’Connor Park tomorrow.

For counties like Offaly, who gate-crash the elite party and gain membership of the Allianz Hurling League’s top tier, there is both pride and fear.

True, as a fallen giant, the Faithful differ from the likes of Westmeath, Carlow, Laois and Antrim who often flirt with the top-flight fringes – but they are still coming from a low base after last year’s twin promotions from the league and the championship’s third-tier Christy Ring Cup.

For every Offaly optimist shouting “we’re back!”, expect to find a naysayer asking: “At what cost to morale?”

Welcome to the yoyo world of hurling’s ambitious wannabes.

Last season, Offaly won their five league fixtures in Division 2A by a cumulative 91 points. Last Sunday, their Division 1 Group A baptism yielded a 17-point hammering in Galway, but Fennelly still unearthed a positive spin, saying: “These are the teams that Offaly need to be playing to learn more, to get faster, and our speed of play has to improve which can’t happen without these games.”

They’ll need to be quick learners, facing a Cork team that hit Clare for 2-30.

Eoiny Price knows all about the predicament facing Offaly; he was that solider. He called time on his 14-year Westmeath senior career in November 2020, and his final league appearance (against Cork the previous February) had been one of those uplifting cameos where minnows dared to dream and ultimately lost by just four points.

But this came after they had shipped 1-40 to Cork the previous summer, losing that 2019 preliminary quarter-final mismatch by 23 points.

At least a now-retired Price escaped Westmeath’s most recent Rebel run-in: they leaked 7-27 when losing by 33 points in last year’s league.

Westmeath survived in Division 1 for two seasons, but 2021 (in the forbidding company of Galway, Waterford, Cork, Tipp and Limerick) was especially chastening: five defeats and a scoring difference of minus 106.

They subsequently lost a relegation play-off to Laois and so are now back in Division 2A. Yet, you might argue, those early-summer trimmings worked the oracle for a team that won the Joe McDonagh Cup to secure entry to this year’s Leinster SHC.

“I don’t know if playing those big teams and getting ‘bet’ by 20 points really prepares you for championship,” Price demurs. “The one thing I can guarantee is Westmeath will have far more competitive games in the league this year, playing teams at their standard . . . I think that battle-hardens you more for championship.”

For all that, Price is conflicted on the merits of being a mid-ranking county constantly oscillating between the tiers.

“If you rang 50 players and asked that question, you’d probably get 50 different answers,” he says.

The league is different but he relished the buzz of those rare summer days against the big guns like Galway. “They’re the games that stand out. We never got too many chances to experience walking down to Cusack Park, the chip van outside and people selling flags and the crowds queuing at the gate to get in,” he recalls.

“We would have actually done well in those games . . . we had moral victories where we weren’t embarrassed. You can flip that on its head completely. Probably one of the first times a team put up 40 points against another team was Cork, who did that to us a couple of years ago.

“Ultimately though, if I was to give an honest answer, I personally prefer having something real to aim for, as in a cup you can really strive for. You can play in Division 1 and put in a few good performances, but I suppose the outcome is inevitable. As I got older I saw that, the commitment it was taking . . . and I couldn’t see the rewards at the end of it. For me, it wasn’t worth it then at that stage.”

The Clonkill man believes smaller counties will always struggle to keep pace with elite rivals because of numbers and tradition.

Before Christmas, Antrim veteran Neil McManus proffered one novel solution – that promoted counties be given a year’s grace from instant championship relegation. In that scenario, Antrim would have preserved their Liam MacCarthy Cup status this year instead of dropping straight back to the McDonagh Cup.

For now, though, Eoiny Price reasons that Westmeath are “nearly getting the best of both worlds”: they will savour a few big days out in Leinster this summer while having a realistic shot at spring promotion.

“If you were in Division 1 of the league and then the Leinster championship proper, it would be very, very hard to go and play that year because you will put in the same effort as everybody else and devote so much of your life for no reward,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, Fennelly must hope the ‘tough love’ of Division 1 will steel the Faithful for a shot at their primary 2022 target – the McDonagh Cup.

It’s a delicate balancing act.